‘Red Bull always complain’ - Lando Norris claps back at angry Max Verstappen

‘Red Bull always complain’ - Lando Norris claps back at Max Verstappen

Lando Norris has hit back at Max Verstappen following their qualifying spat.

Lando Norris has shrugged off Max Verstappen’s anger at him during qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Four-time world champion Verstappen was left unhappy with Norris for going slowly in front of him in the final sector as the Red Bull driver attempted to improve his last lap and challenge for pole position.

Verstappen ultimately aborted his lap and missed out on pole by 0.182 seconds to Mercedes’ George Russell.

His race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase was heard telling Verstappen over team radio “you can thank your mate for that” after the chequered flag.

Verstappen was clearly still raging when asked about the incident in parc ferme as he sent an apparent warning shot to Norris.

"That's what happens when there's a car in front of you just cruising two seconds in front,” Verstappen said, before adding: ”That’s noted, it will be remembered as well.”

Asked which driver had got in his way, Verstappen replied: “Not Oscar! So that was a bit of a shame, otherwise I think it could have been close for pole.”

Verstappen had calmed down when he faced further questions during the FIA press conference.

"You need every kind of clean air that you can have on a Q3 lap, especially because you're fully on the limit with braking and everything. And I lost a bit of downforce with that. So I went straight on,” he explained.

Lando Norris responds with swipe at Red Bull

Norris, who is 44 points clear of Verstappen in the championship with seven rounds remaining, aimed a cheeky dig at Red Bull when asked about his rival’s comments.

"Ah, they always complain. They complain about everything. It's Red Bull. I was like three seconds ahead or something. I can’t work it out,” Norris is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

The Briton, who starts two places behind title rival and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in fifth, revealed he has been battling illness this weekend.

“If there’s anywhere you don’t want to be poorly it’s here but I am better today,” Norris told Sky Sports.

“Yesterday and the day before I was struggling a little bit. It hit me pretty quickly but it also went away relatively quickly.

“I am probably not optimal but no excuses for today.”

McLaren will clinch the constructors' world championship on Sunday if they score 13 points. 

Such a feat would see McLaren equal Red Bull's record for winning the title with six races remaining. 

