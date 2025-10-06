Rival F1 team emerges as possible option for Jack Doohan amid Alpine uncertainty

Jack Doohan could be set for a move to Haas as the team’s reserve driver for the 2026 Formula 1 season, according to reports.

The Australian’s chances of securing a race seat at Alpine appear to be fading, prompting speculation that he could switch to Haas in a bid to stay on the F1 radar.

Doohan started this year as Alpine’s second F1 driver alongside Pierre Gasly.

However, the Australian was quickly replaced by Franco Colapinto following the Miami Grand Prix.

Doohan failed to score a single point during his short stint with the team.

While Colapinto hasn’t fared any better in terms of points scored, the Argentine has out-qualified Gasly in four of the last five races.

Alpine are still undecided on which driver will partner Gasly for 2026.

Executive advisor Flavio Briatore has revealed the choice will be between drivers in the Alpine stable.

That narrows it down to retaining Colapinto, giving Doohan another chance, or promoting Paul Aron.

Aron has impressed Alpine during his various FP1 outings and test sessions.

However, Colapinto’s improvement in form could be enough to give him the drive for next year.

Doohan seen talking to Haas

According to reputable F1 journalist Chris Medland, Doohan’s father - Mick Doohan - was seen talking to Haas boss Ayao Komatsu.

Haas currently don’t have a solid reserve driver option, particularly if Ollie Bearman picks up a race ban (he’s one penalty point away).

Ryō Hirakawa is their current third driver, with his experience coming from the World Endurance Championship.

Speaking on the Pit Pass F1 podcast, Medland discussed the Doohan–Haas links.

“For a driver who made it to F1 this year and is no longer racing, Jack Doohan has been linked with a move to Haas, potentially,” Medland said.

“Now, word in the paddock that I got today was actually a potential link to Toyota, so maybe some Super Formula tie-up and a bit of running in Japan to get him race sharp again, and just for Doohan to be racing.

“He wants to be racing, he’s not been in an F1 car since Miami, and he wants to be out on track again.

“But that would also then be partnered up with a reserve role at Haas and some TPC running, that would just kind of keep him in the loop if there was any reserve driver needed, and strengthen the pool of drivers available there.

“Mick Doohan was down talking to Ayao Komatsu for a long spell this afternoon. I observed that one, and he’s been down there a couple of times this weekend.

“I think the Doohan camp is shopping around, trying to find options because it doesn’t look like the door is going to re-open at Alpine, and Jack Doohan had been hoping that an opportunity for him later this season, if things didn’t go well for Franco Colapinto.

“But it appears Alpine are going to stick with Colapinto until the end of the year, and we’ll see what happens with the race seat there. But clearly, Doohan doesn’t think that race seat is coming back his way, so he is looking at other options.”