Fernando Alonso takes cheeky dig at F1 after Singapore GP radio message goes public

Fernando Alonso has taken a cheeky swipe at Formula 1 after one of his team radio messages was broadcast during the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix.

Alonso enjoyed a strong race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday, finishing seventh.

The two-time world champion gained a place post-race after Lewis Hamilton was handed a five-second time penalty for excessive track limits as a result of his brake issue.

It wasn’t an entirely smooth race for Alonso.

After running in the top 10, a slow pit stop meant he dropped behind Haas’ Oliver Bearman and RB’s Isack Hadjar.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Unsurprisingly, Alonso was annoyed and asked for a reduction in communication from the pit wall.

On Lap 30, Alonso said: “If you speak to me every lap I will disconnect the radio.”

Alonso has since replied to the post on X which shared his radio message.

The Spaniard took a dig at F1 for focusing on his team radio, rather than the on-track action. This likely refers to F1’s TV direction missing the final-lap scrap between Alonso and Hamilton.

Alonso finished just 0.4s behind Hamilton, who was trying to navigate the track with his brake issue.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Alonso posted in response to F1: “With pole position secured for the private radio broadcast, time to fine-tune the main coverage and bring all the on-track excitement to the fans! Vamos!”

A strong race for Alonso

It was an impressive weekend for Alonso, with his P7 finish moving him back ahead of Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll in the 2025 F1 drivers’ standings.

Fernando Alonso behind Isack Hadjar

Like the two Red Bulls, Alonso started the race on the unfavoured soft tyres. He made it work before switching to the mediums rather than the hards.

This allowed him to recover from his slow stop, cutting his way through the midfield with several intense fights, particularly with Isack Hadjar.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a very good race for us,” Alonso said. “The car was fast, the car felt fast in the first stint, we opened a nice gap with the soft tyre, lasted longer than we expected so that was very good news.

“And then a slow pit stop but the car was still very fast in the second stint and we finished in the same position.

“Some fun battles, Singapore is never easy to overtake but as I said, I had an advantage on the tyre as well.

“Everyone fitted the hard in the second stint, I fitted the medium, so that was a good call from the team and I had this tyre advantage that gave the opportunity to overtake.”