Valtteri Bottas opens up on failed Williams reunion: “We had the contract already”

Valtteri Bottas has revealed how close he came to rejoining Williams for the 2025 F1 season.

With Sauber opting to sign Gabriel Bortoleto, Bottas was left without a drive for this year.

Bottas made his debut with Williams in 2013, spending four seasons at the team before switching to Mercedes.

The Finn was close to making a return, opening talks with James Vowles in 2024.

However, Vowles ultimately convinced Carlos Sainz to join the team over Sauber/Audi and Alpine.

Bottas was unable to secure a drive for this year, spending 2025 on the sidelines as Mercedes’ third driver.

“I like working with him [Vowles] and I was actually, yeah, pretty close to signing with them for this year,” Bottas told Motorsport Week.

“Yeah, last year we had the contract already, so it was pretty close.”

Explaining why his return to Williams didn’t happen, Bottas added: “Carlos Sainz happened. So, yeah, that’s F1.”

Bottas will return to the F1 grid in 2026 with Cadillac.

The 10-time grand prix winner will team up with former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

Bottas hails Vowles’ impact

Bottas worked alongside Vowles during his five-year stint at Mercedes.

As chief strategist, Vowles played a key role in Mercedes’ title success.

Bottas believes Vowles’ influence on Williams is clear to see, with the team on course for their best championship finish since 2017.

“Yeah, I think they’re definitely getting on the right track,” Bottas explained. “They’ve [Williams] made progress.

“Still a bit variable weekend to weekend, but if you look at where they were a few years ago, they’ve done a great job.

“I think backing now, they are behind [a] good investment group, and also James has brought so much knowledge from Mercedes, so he’s done really well.”

