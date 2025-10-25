Sergio Perez’s bold ‘even Lewis Hamilton would struggle at Red Bull’ claim

“ It doesn’t matter if you bring Hamilton or Leclerc, or whoever you bring there is going to struggle massively.”

Sergio Perez has claimed that no F1 driver - not even Lewis Hamilton or Charles Leclerc - could thrive at Red Bull.

Perez spent four years at Red Bull before being dropped at the end of last season.

The Mexican enjoyed varied degrees of success. 

He played a crucial role in Max Verstappen’s F1 title triumph in 2021.

2022 was his best year at Red Bull, finishing third in the championship, with a smaller deficit to Verstappen than in his other seasons.

Perez thought he could fight for the title in 2023 after winning two of the opening four races. 

However, a soul-destroying defeat in Miami led to a poor run of form.

Perez was close to losing his seat to Daniel Ricciardo in the middle of 2024 but held on to the end of the year. 

Ultimately, he was dropped for 2025, leaving him on the sidelines.

Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda’s struggles have vindicated Perez’s complaints about how difficult it is being Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull.

‘No F1 driver can survive at Red Bull’

Since Daniel Ricciardo’s exit in 2018, Red Bull have struggled to find a competitive second driver. 

Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon were axed after short stints with the team.

While Perez lasted four seasons, his future was a constant talking point. 

Lawson was dropped after just two races, while Tsunoda will likely lose his seat to Isack Hadjar.

Perez feels all drivers - including Hamilton and Leclerc - would find it tough at Red Bull alongside Verstappen.

“I don’t like to criticise the drivers, because I was in that position. I know exactly what they’re going through,” Perez told Sky Sports.

“As soon as I signed my exit with Red Bull when we came to an agreement, I knew that ‘poor guy who comes here’, because I managed to survive. It’s a very difficult place. Obviously, being next to Max is very difficult, it’s something that people don’t understand.

“There are so many things I could tell you about it but, simply, it’s just a very difficult job for a driver. There is no driver who could survive there. It doesn’t matter if you bring Hamilton or Leclerc, or whoever you bring there is going to struggle massively.

“As a driver, it is really difficult because you have to think all the time [about] how to drive it. When you’re thinking all the time [about] how to drive the car, you know what happens.”

