Helmut Marko has rejected McLaren’s claim that Red Bull could be sacrificing next year by extending the development of their 2025 F1 car.

Red Bull are enjoying an extraordinary resurgence since the Italian Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen winning three races in the past four events to put himself right back into championship contention.

Over those four events, Verstappen’s imperious form has seen him slash what was a 104-point deficit to championship leader Oscar Piastri down to just 40 with five races remaining, including this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

Red Bull have boosted Verstappen’s title bid by bringing a raft of upgrades to this weekend’s race in Mexico City, including a new floor.

Like most teams, McLaren have already switched full focus onto 2026 and have shut off their car development for this season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella suggested that Red Bull’s ongoing development push could be a sign they are prioritising trying to win this year’s drivers’ world championship.

“Perhaps they are happier [at Red Bull] to give up a little bit of 2026, because they might have some other issues for 2026 whereby they say, let's focus on 2025,” Stella said.

But Marko laughed off Stella’s comments, pointing to similar comments made by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff in 2021.

“It was the same story in 2021,” Marko said, as quoted by Motorsport. “Toto was really worried that we wouldn't be competitive in 2022.

“It's part of our philosophy that we, whenever the rules change, are working as long as we can to stay competitive.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"That was the same for the last three changes when new regulations came. So if they don't have anything else to worry about, then okay.”

Red Bull went on to win both championships in 2022, which marked the start of F1's current regulation era.

Marko added: “We know what we’re doing. It needs an exact plan and very disciplined people, which we have.

“So we don't think there is a handicap for 2026.”

Floor change explained

Marko insisted the revised floor was largely aimed at improving cooling, which is a challenge for teams with the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez sitting 2.2km above sea level.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“The upgrade mainly targeted cooling efficiency - because of the thinner air here,” Marko explained. “That’s all related - that's part of the same package with the cooling adjustments.”

As well as providing more cooling, it is believed the changes to the RB21 should yield extra aerodynamic load and performance.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT