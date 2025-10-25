Lewis Hamilton “forever grateful” for close relationship with legendary F1 driver

“We stay in touch. He supports me through my weekends, he sends me texts. I’m forever grateful for the relationship we have.”

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has opened up on his “amazing relationship” with four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton and Vettel were fierce rivals during their time in F1, particularly in 2017 and 2018, when they went head-to-head for the title - Hamilton at Mercedes, Vettel at Ferrari. 

Hamilton emerged victorious on both occasions.

As Vettel’s form declined in his latter years, his relationship with Hamilton blossomed. 

The pair became vocal on a range of issues, sharing similar opinions on climate change, racism, and other societal matters.

Speaking ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix, Hamilton revealed he’s still “in touch” with Vettel.

“I have an amazing relationship with Sebastian,” Hamilton said. “For me, out of all the drivers I’ve come across in my career, he, for me, is the most all-round driver.

“And when I talk about an all-round driver, I mean as a human being, someone that has empathy, someone that’s super competitive, but understands that there’s a much bigger picture than just us.

“There’s no ‘me, me, me’ with him, it’s about bringing people together.

“I love that he’s utilising his platform. He stood by me through quite an intense time, and he’s doing great things today.

“We stay in touch. He supports me through my weekends, he sends me texts. I’m forever grateful for the relationship we have.”

Hamilton seeks advice from Vettel

Unsurprisingly, Hamilton is facing challenges similar to those Vettel experienced during his Ferrari tenure.

Hamilton is pushing for changes behind the scenes to turn the team back into a title-winning force. 

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel
Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel

Vettel was unable to make a significant impact, despite delivering strong seasons in 2015 and 2017.

Earlier this year, Hamilton hinted he would speak to Vettel for advice amid a difficult first season at Ferrari.

“Honestly, I have spoken with neither one nor the other. I don’t speak much with Fernando. Seb, he has been of great support; he has really been incredible, and a very good friend over the years,” he said earlier this year.

“I intended to talk to Seb during this break. I think I will do it soon. I didn’t call him this year because I am not often on my phone.

“I didn’t want to bother him, and before, I didn’t want to talk to him because I didn’t want to have preconceived ideas. With six to eight months of experience, I have a good idea of the situation, so I will probably soon talk with him.”

Peter McLaren

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Lewis Hamilton “forever grateful” for close relationship with legendary F1 driverMotoGP EditorTwitter, Instagram Lewis Larkam

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Lewis Hamilton “forever grateful” for close relationship with legendary F1 driverF1 EditorLinkedIn, Twitter Connor McDonagh

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Lewis Hamilton “forever grateful” for close relationship with legendary F1 driverF1 JournalistX Lewis Duncan
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
Lewis Hamilton “forever grateful” for close relationship with legendary F1 driverJournalistX, LinkedIn Alex Whitworth

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Lewis Hamilton “forever grateful” for close relationship with legendary F1 driverJournalistX, LinkedIn Jordan MorelandJordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer. Lewis Hamilton “forever grateful” for close relationship with legendary F1 driverSocial Media ManagerTwitter, LinkedIn Derry Munikartono

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

Lewis Hamilton “forever grateful” for close relationship with legendary F1 driverIndonesian EditorTwitter, LinkedIn Rachit Thukral

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Lewis Hamilton “forever grateful” for close relationship with legendary F1 driverJournalist

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton “forever grateful” for close relationship with legendary F1 driver
6m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Sergio Perez’s bold ‘even Lewis Hamilton would struggle at Red Bull’ claim
49m ago
Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas opens up on failed Williams reunion: “We had the contract already”
1h ago
James Vowles and Valtteri Bottas
F1 News
McLaren hint Lando Norris’ “repercussions” scrapped to focus on Max Verstappen threat
1h ago
Randeep Singh and Lando Norris
F1 News
Fernando Alonso reignites Lewis Hamilton rivalry with sarcastic applause in practice
2h ago
Fernando Alonso

More News

MotoGP Feature
Sepang 2015: The sad reality still haunting Valentino Rossi from MotoGP’s biggest fallout
3h ago
Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Sepang 2015
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli ‘fighting for the title’ in Sepang MotoGP sprint
4h ago
Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Dual Honda crash milestones in Malaysian MotoGP Sprint but “no big regrets”
4h ago
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi on his Malaysian MotoGP woes: ‘It’s like the tyres aren’t there’
4h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro “so sorry” to be involved in milestone MotoGP crash for Luca Marini
5h ago
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP