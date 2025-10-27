Did Charles Leclerc deserve a penalty for cutting Turn 1? Case for argued

Charles Leclerc's actions at Turn 1 have come under the spotlight.

The frantic start of the Mexico City Grand Prix
The frantic start of the Mexico City Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1 pundit and three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick believes Charles Leclerc was lucky to escape a penalty at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Leclerc took to the grass at Turn 1 after going three-wide with Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen at the start of Sunday’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Both Leclerc and Verstappen cut the first sequence of corners before rejoining at Turn 3, with Leclerc slowing to allow McLaren’s pole sitter Lando Norris back into the lead. Verstappen also conceded a position to Hamilton.

Hamilton was hit with a 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage at Turn 4 in a later battle with Verstappen, but Chadwick reckons Leclerc should have also been penalised for the Turn 1 incident, pointing to the fact seven-time world champion Hamilton was ahead of his teammate at the apex.

The stewards ultimately decided to take no further action on the start.

“I think Charles also deserved five seconds,” Chadwick said during Sky Sports F1’s post-race coverage.

Reviewing the start on the SkyPad, ex-F1 driver Karun Chandhok explained: “Charles came across the left-hand side, Lewis tucked in, he’s moving over, can see Lewis is coming, gives him just about enough width.

“Lewis has made a big effort to give Charles space. He’s given Charles all of that space to make the corner, there’s no doubt about it.

“Leclerc gets a snap of oversteer because he’s on the dusty, dirty part of the track, and that’s actually why he’s ended up off the track. I don’t think he intended to go there, I don’t think it was a premeditated move to cut the corner, I think he got caught out on the dust.”

Should Leclerc have given the place back? 

Chadwick interjected to ask Chandhok if he thought Leclerc “should have given the position back to Lewis as well”.

Chandhok replied: “I think there’s a good argument to say he should have given a place back, but Ferrari were never going to argue that point.

“I think if it was two different teams, absolutely! If Lewis was still at Mercedes, Ferrari would have been absolutely in an argument with the officials and Mercedes would have been shooting about giving the place up.”

Sky Sports F1 presenter Simon Lazenby then pointed out: “It does come down to control of car as well, when you are looking at driving standard guidelines, and actually Lewis is in control and Charles is not.”

Reviewing the incident again, Chandhok added: “Having seen that, I think Jamie might have a point. Crofty [David Croft] up in commentary as well was pretty adamant that Charles should have been penalised.

“It’s the first timer we’ve had a chance to see these angles and really understand it. The stewards would have had this during the race and decided not to look at it. Obviously Ferrari wouldn’t have complained. But having seen that, I do see that point.”

1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve also felt Leclerc should have faced punishment.

“Definitely, because when he decided to floor it, he was behind Lewis. He made the decision to floor it. He could have made the effort to stay on the track,” he argued.

Leclerc went on to claim his seventh podium of the season and his second in as many weekends as he held onto P2 ahead of Verstappen.

“I hated every metre of that first corner! There was the start, which wasn’t a great one – strangely that kind of helped me because I don’t think Lando would have come back to the right if I had a good start, so luckily I could have a slipstream,” the Monegasque said of the start.

“But then after that I was just a passenger trying to defend my place. I think Lewis [Hamilton] didn’t especially know that there was Max on the outside of me and that created… everything was super, super tight. But luckily my race or Lewis’ race didn’t end up here because I really thought it would.”

Peter McLaren

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Did Charles Leclerc deserve a penalty for cutting Turn 1 at F1 Mexico GP start?MotoGP EditorTwitter, Instagram Lewis Larkam

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Did Charles Leclerc deserve a penalty for cutting Turn 1 at F1 Mexico GP start?F1 EditorLinkedIn, Twitter Connor McDonagh

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Did Charles Leclerc deserve a penalty for cutting Turn 1 at F1 Mexico GP start?F1 JournalistX Lewis Duncan
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
Did Charles Leclerc deserve a penalty for cutting Turn 1 at F1 Mexico GP start?JournalistX, LinkedIn Alex Whitworth

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Did Charles Leclerc deserve a penalty for cutting Turn 1 at F1 Mexico GP start?JournalistX, LinkedIn Jordan MorelandJordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer. Did Charles Leclerc deserve a penalty for cutting Turn 1 at F1 Mexico GP start?Social Media ManagerTwitter, LinkedIn Derry Munikartono

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

Did Charles Leclerc deserve a penalty for cutting Turn 1 at F1 Mexico GP start?Indonesian EditorTwitter, LinkedIn Rachit Thukral

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Did Charles Leclerc deserve a penalty for cutting Turn 1 at F1 Mexico GP start?Journalist

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Red Bull push back 2026 F1 driver decisions with “focus on the championship first”
13m ago
Yuki Tsunoda
F1 News
Did Charles Leclerc deserve a penalty for cutting Turn 1? Case for argued
32m ago
The frantic start of the Mexico City Grand Prix
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega finds improvement on 2026 Ducati WorldSBK bike’s key weakness
38m ago
Nicolo Bulega, October 2025 WorldSBK Jerez test. Credit: WorldSBK.
F1 News
Ferrari hit out at F1 stewarding inconsistency after harsh Lewis Hamilton penalty
43m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 Feature
2025 F1 Mexico City GP driver ratings: Two perfect 10s as future Ferrari star shines
1h ago
Ollie Bearman

More News

MotoGP Feature
The lessons that must be learned from the horrible Sepang Moto3 crash
1h ago
Moto3 accident at the 2025 Malaysian Grand Prix
F1 Feature
Norris takes control of F1 title race: Mexico GP winners and losers
2h ago
Norris celebrates a key win in Mexico
MotoGP News
Jack Miller “spinning an awful lot” on the straights in Malaysian MotoGP struggle
3h ago
Jack Miller, Miguel Oliveira, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: More MotoGP points than 2024 but “not a nice season”
3h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Yamaha V4 needs “something else” after “difficult” Malaysian MotoGP
5h ago
Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha V4, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP