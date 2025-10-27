Ferrari hit out at F1 stewarding inconsistency after harsh Lewis Hamilton penalty

Was Lewis Hamilton's 10-second time penalty at the Mexico City Grand Prix fair?

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur has questioned the severity of Lewis Hamilton’s penalty at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The seven-time F1 world champion was handed a 10-second time penalty after locking up at Turn 4 and running across the corner.

By doing so, Hamilton was able to jump ahead of Max Verstappen.

The penalty proved detrimental to Hamilton’s race, as he ultimately finished eighth.

Without it, Vasseur was confident Hamilton would have finished fourth at worst.

The Frenchman alluded to the fact Verstappen wasn’t penalised for cutting the track just before Hamilton’s offence.

Verstappen also escaped punishment for cutting Turn 1 on the opening lap.

“This cost us P4… One thing is the penalty, for sure, that we didn’t follow the race director’s notes,” he told reporters in Mexico City.

“But 10 seconds, I don’t remember when someone took 10 seconds.

“If you consider, if you have the global picture, saying that Max cut the corner before, he cut the chicane, in the grass, 100 metres. I think it’s not very well managed, honestly.

“Because you are in Mexico, on top of this, I don’t say that you have to adapt the penalty to the track, but you have to understand what you are doing.

“He took the 10 seconds. This dropped us at the queue of the group and we can’t overtake.

“It’s after the pitstop that you have no issue to recover. This cost us, probably P4, even with the five seconds, I think we were still P4. But with 10 seconds…”

Vasseur sees Ferrari positives

Overall, it was a strong weekend for Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc and Hamilton secured second and third on the grid in qualifying - Ferrari’s best result of the year.

Had it not been for Hamilton’s penalty, it’s likely Ferrari would have come away with two cars in the top four.

“I think overall it was a good weekend. We had a very strong pace yesterday in quali with P2 and P3, and today I think that Lando was a step ahead at least and it was difficult to imagine to do better than P2,” Vasseur told Sky Germany.

“The downside, or the negative side, is probably the penalty. I found the penalty a bit harsh — 10 seconds is very, very harsh because this dropped us behind all the group, and in Mexico it’s so difficult to overtake that this cost us.”

Peter McLaren

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Ferrari hit out at F1 stewarding inconsistency after harsh Lewis Hamilton penaltyMotoGP EditorTwitter, Instagram Lewis Larkam

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Ferrari hit out at F1 stewarding inconsistency after harsh Lewis Hamilton penaltyF1 EditorLinkedIn, Twitter Connor McDonagh

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Ferrari hit out at F1 stewarding inconsistency after harsh Lewis Hamilton penaltyF1 JournalistX Lewis Duncan
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
Ferrari hit out at F1 stewarding inconsistency after harsh Lewis Hamilton penaltyJournalistX, LinkedIn Alex Whitworth

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Ferrari hit out at F1 stewarding inconsistency after harsh Lewis Hamilton penaltyJournalistX, LinkedIn Jordan MorelandJordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer. Ferrari hit out at F1 stewarding inconsistency after harsh Lewis Hamilton penaltySocial Media ManagerTwitter, LinkedIn Derry Munikartono

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

Ferrari hit out at F1 stewarding inconsistency after harsh Lewis Hamilton penaltyIndonesian EditorTwitter, LinkedIn Rachit Thukral

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Ferrari hit out at F1 stewarding inconsistency after harsh Lewis Hamilton penaltyJournalist

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Red Bull push back 2026 F1 driver decisions with “focus on the championship first”
13m ago
Yuki Tsunoda
F1 News
Did Charles Leclerc deserve a penalty for cutting Turn 1? Case for argued
32m ago
The frantic start of the Mexico City Grand Prix
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega finds improvement on 2026 Ducati WorldSBK bike’s key weakness
39m ago
Nicolo Bulega, October 2025 WorldSBK Jerez test. Credit: WorldSBK.
F1 News
Ferrari hit out at F1 stewarding inconsistency after harsh Lewis Hamilton penalty
43m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 Feature
2025 F1 Mexico City GP driver ratings: Two perfect 10s as future Ferrari star shines
1h ago
Ollie Bearman

More News

MotoGP Feature
The lessons that must be learned from the horrible Sepang Moto3 crash
1h ago
Moto3 accident at the 2025 Malaysian Grand Prix
F1 Feature
Norris takes control of F1 title race: Mexico GP winners and losers
2h ago
Norris celebrates a key win in Mexico
MotoGP News
Jack Miller “spinning an awful lot” on the straights in Malaysian MotoGP struggle
3h ago
Jack Miller, Miguel Oliveira, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: More MotoGP points than 2024 but “not a nice season”
3h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Yamaha V4 needs “something else” after “difficult” Malaysian MotoGP
5h ago
Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha V4, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP