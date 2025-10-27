“Lessons learned” - Fernando Alonso’s view on Lap 1 corner-cutting tactics in Mexico

Fernando Alonso was surprised F1’s stewards didn’t intervene on the opening lap of the Mexico City Grand Prix after several cars cut the first corner.

It was a chaotic opening lap at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, which saw Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, and Carlos Sainz cut across the track.

None of the drivers were penalised for their actions.

In Leclerc’s case, it allowed him to stay ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen challenged the top four into the first corner but ensured he relinquished the positions he gained.

Still, Verstappen’s driving irked George Russell, who felt he gained an advantage.

Speaking to F1 TV after the race, Alonso said: “We made up some places, we were aggressive into turn one and everything was looking good.

“But I think a couple of cars went just straight in turn two and three and then they rejoined like three or four cars in front of me. So it’s a little bit unfair, I would say.

“It’s the second time in a row that on the first lap in the first corner, the FIA is looking to the other side. So, lesson learned.”

Alonso voiced his complaints over team radio.

However, the stewards took no action.

Alonso said: “I had a good start, in front of Sainz and some other people, they missed [turn] two and they are three cars in front.

“It’s very unfair I’m in this position after making the corners, so let’s do something. I think it’s three or four cars.”

Alonso’s race ended prematurely after overheating brakes forced him to retire as a precaution.

An Alonso tactic?

Alonso can’t be too unhappy with his rivals going off track.

The Spaniard did something similar on the opening lap of the 2021 Russian Grand Prix. Remarkably, Alonso practiced taking to the run-off on his reconnaissance lap to the grid, suggesting it was premeditated.

The stewards didn’t remain lenient in Mexico, though.

Hamilton was handed a 10-second time penalty after he cut the track to stay ahead of Max Verstappen at Turn 4 on Lap 6.

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur felt the penalty was too harsh, particularly as Verstappen wasn’t investigated for his own corner cuts.

