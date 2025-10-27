Is this why Lando Norris was booed by F1 fans at the Mexico City Grand Prix?

A Mexican journalist has offered a theory explaining why Lando Norris faced boos from the crowd during the 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Norris stormed to a dominant victory at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The win put Norris at the top of the F1 drivers’ championship with four rounds to go, one point ahead of Oscar Piastri.

However, his victory didn’t go down well with the locals, with Norris receiving boos on the podium.

Norris was asked about being jeered during the post-race FIA press conference.

He said: “Oh, sour. I like sour sweets. I don’t know why, to be honest. People can do what they want, honestly. They have the right to do it if they want to do it. So I think that’s sport sometimes.

“I don’t know why I can’t stop laughing when I get booed. I think it makes it more entertaining for me. So, yeah, they can keep doing it if they want. Of course, you don’t want it. I prefer if people cheer for me.

“But I don’t know. Who knows? Like I said, I just concentrate on doing my things. It was the same in, what, Monza and a few other places. So, yeah. I don’t know why. I just can’t stop laughing. So, if they want to continue they can.”

Theory for Norris boos

Mexican journalist Carlos Jalife suggested to Norris that the boos were connected to what happened at the Italian Grand Prix.

Top 3 in Mexico

A slow pit stop for Norris had put him behind Piastri at Monza.

However, to keep things fair, McLaren ordered Piastri to let Norris back through.

Jalife clarified to Norris: “From the race that you stopped, they messed up your pit stop, and then you were given the place back that got the three points - the extra points. So basically, people feel that you’re being given the championship.”

Norris replied: “Sure. If they want to think that, then they certainly have the right to - they can think whatever they want. Yeah. I guess from us as a team, of course, we try and do things fairly.

“That was the comments we made back then. The same with, you know, two years ago in Budapest when I could have won the race and had to let Oscar back through and let him win a race he deserved to win. It was no different to that really. It was an incorrect decision that we made as a team to box him first - and, or me first here.

“And, yeah, to be honest, if you want to have the three points, they can. But they have the right to think whatever they want. But, yeah, like Oscar deserved the win last year in Budapest, I deserve to be ahead at Monza. Simple as that.”

