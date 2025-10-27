Max Verstappen sets out “win everything” target to have chance of 2025 F1 title

Max Verstappen thinks he will need to win all of the remaining races to have a shot at the title

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has admitted he will need to have “perfect weekends” to have any chance of winning the 2025 F1 title.

Verstappen could only finish third at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

With four rounds to go, Verstappen sits 36 points behind Lando Norris, who dominated the race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Red Bull were clearly second-best on race day, with Norris winning by more than 30 seconds.

A strong final stint put Verstappen within touching distance of Charles Leclerc

However, a late Virtual Safety Car - triggered by Carlos Sainz’s stricken Williams - meant Verstappen was unable to challenge Leclerc on the final lap.

Speaking to Viaplay after the race, Verstappen said: “The second stint went better. But ultimately you compare yourself to the McLarens, not the rest.

“We’re still lacking there, of course. On the mediums they were slower [against my softs], but if you take the average over the whole race, we’re still too slow. It’s been like that all weekend.”

“We just have to win everything”

Heading into Mexico, Verstappen was the in-form driver, winning three of the previous four races.

Red Bull transformed the RB21 with a series of upgrades, making it more driveable and, more importantly, to Verstappen’s liking.

However, Verstappen struggled in Mexico, qualifying fifth and blaming a lack of grip.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

It was noticeable from his onboards that he was struggling with high-speed corner balance.

On race day, Verstappen ran as low as eighth after making his pit stop before mounting an impressive recovery during the final stint on the soft tyres.

Verstappen conceded that he will have to win every race to have any hope of beating the McLaren duo to the title.

“It’s a big gap,” he added. “As I said, I need to have perfect weekends and we didn’t have that this weekend. That makes the task even more difficult. Is it possible for the Dutchman to still win the title? Statistically, yes.

“But from now on we just have to win everything. If we don’t, it’s simply not going to happen.”

Peter McLaren

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Max Verstappen sets out “win everything” target to have chance of 2025 F1 titleMotoGP EditorTwitter, Instagram Lewis Larkam

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Max Verstappen sets out “win everything” target to have chance of 2025 F1 titleF1 EditorLinkedIn, Twitter Connor McDonagh

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Max Verstappen sets out “win everything” target to have chance of 2025 F1 titleF1 JournalistX Lewis Duncan
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
Max Verstappen sets out “win everything” target to have chance of 2025 F1 titleJournalistX, LinkedIn Alex Whitworth

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Max Verstappen sets out “win everything” target to have chance of 2025 F1 titleJournalistX, LinkedIn Jordan MorelandJordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer. Max Verstappen sets out “win everything” target to have chance of 2025 F1 titleSocial Media ManagerTwitter, LinkedIn Derry Munikartono

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

Max Verstappen sets out “win everything” target to have chance of 2025 F1 titleIndonesian EditorTwitter, LinkedIn Rachit Thukral

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Max Verstappen sets out “win everything” target to have chance of 2025 F1 titleJournalist

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
McLaren send warning to Red Bull with ‘increased confidence’ message after Mexico
12m ago
McLaren celebrate in Mexico
F1 Feature
Mexico City GP conclusions: Oscar Piastri continues to falter
35m ago
Piastri's F1 form slump continued in Mexico
F1 News
Max Verstappen sets out “win everything” target to have chance of 2025 F1 title
1h ago
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
How Malaysian MotoGP schedule tweak benefited one Yamaha rider
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Oliver Bearman was “s***ing myself” in Max Verstappen battle
2h ago
Bearman claimed his best result in F1

More News

MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia sees positives from puncture-ruined Sepang MotoGP race
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
George Russell fumes at “lawnmower racing” at start of Mexico GP
3h ago
Leclerc and Verstappen both skipped across the grass
F1 News
Is this why Lando Norris was booed by F1 fans at the Mexico City Grand Prix?
3h ago
Lando Norris
MotoGP Feature
The lessons that must be learned from the horrible Sepang Moto3 crash
3h ago
Moto3 accident at the 2025 Malaysian Grand Prix
MotoGP News
Noah Dettwiler in “critical but stable” after surgery following Moto3 crash
4h ago
Noah Dettwiler, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP