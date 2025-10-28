Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull relationship ‘already broken’ as crunch decision looms

Sky Sports F1 pundit Jamie Chadwick feels Yuki Tsunoda’s relationship with Red Bull is “already sort of broken” following another tough weekend in Mexico.

Tsunoda finished outside the points after a 12-second pit stop ruined his race.

Like teammate Max Verstappen, Tsunoda started on the mediums before switching to the softs.

Tsunoda lost crucial time battling other cars - possibly to aid Verstappen’s race - before rejoining well down the field after his slow pit stop.

Speaking after hearing Tsunoda’s post-race reflections, Chadwick explained why she feels his exit is now inevitable.

“I think it must be, to be honest,” Chadwick said. “And also, the way he’s talking there in the sense that he’s kind of alluding to there being issues with the team or with the car, if that was him two or three races into his career with Red Bull, he’d do everything he can to keep them happy and protect them.

“Now, you can tell that the relationship’s already sort of broken, he’s frustrated, it seems pretty done to me.”

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve added: “It didn’t sound like he was in a very happy place.

“He kept looking for excuses, basically, that he was fantastic at what he could control. Obviously, since he’s been in that car, he hasn’t.”

Red Bull delay crunch decision

Tsunoda will have to wait until the end of the season to learn his fate.

Helmut Marko confirmed in Mexico that a decision would be taken after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, when the drivers’ championship battle has concluded.

Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar

It’s expected that Tsunoda will lose his drive to Isack Hadjar next year.

Hadjar has delivered consistent performances throughout the season, out-performing Liam Lawson on a regular basis.

Tsunoda is fighting with Lawson and Arvid Lindblad for the two Racing Bull seats.

Given Tsunoda’s wealth of experience in F1, it seems unlikely he would return to RB.

RB’s purpose is to find the next Verstappen - or a driver capable of performing for the senior team.

Tsunoda hasn’t proven that he has the ability to do so.

As a result, Tsunoda might need to find a reserve driver role for 2026.

