Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull relationship ‘already broken’ as crunch decision looms

Is the writing on the wall for Yuki Tsunoda following another tough race in Mexico?

Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda

Sky Sports F1 pundit Jamie Chadwick feels Yuki Tsunoda’s relationship with Red Bull is “already sort of broken” following another tough weekend in Mexico.

Tsunoda finished outside the points after a 12-second pit stop ruined his race.

Like teammate Max Verstappen, Tsunoda started on the mediums before switching to the softs.

Tsunoda lost crucial time battling other cars - possibly to aid Verstappen’s race - before rejoining well down the field after his slow pit stop.

Speaking after hearing Tsunoda’s post-race reflections, Chadwick explained why she feels his exit is now inevitable.

“I think it must be, to be honest,” Chadwick said. “And also, the way he’s talking there in the sense that he’s kind of alluding to there being issues with the team or with the car, if that was him two or three races into his career with Red Bull, he’d do everything he can to keep them happy and protect them.

“Now, you can tell that the relationship’s already sort of broken, he’s frustrated, it seems pretty done to me.”

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve added: “It didn’t sound like he was in a very happy place.

“He kept looking for excuses, basically, that he was fantastic at what he could control. Obviously, since he’s been in that car, he hasn’t.”

Red Bull delay crunch decision

Tsunoda will have to wait until the end of the season to learn his fate.

Helmut Marko confirmed in Mexico that a decision would be taken after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, when the drivers’ championship battle has concluded.

Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar
Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar

It’s expected that Tsunoda will lose his drive to Isack Hadjar next year.

Hadjar has delivered consistent performances throughout the season, out-performing Liam Lawson on a regular basis.

Tsunoda is fighting with Lawson and Arvid Lindblad for the two Racing Bull seats.

Given Tsunoda’s wealth of experience in F1, it seems unlikely he would return to RB.

RB’s purpose is to find the next Verstappen - or a driver capable of performing for the senior team.

Tsunoda hasn’t proven that he has the ability to do so.

As a result, Tsunoda might need to find a reserve driver role for 2026.

Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull relationship ‘already broken’ as crunch decision looms
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
FIA announce outcome of cost cap review following breach rumours
12m ago
The start of the US GP
Moto2 News
Jake Dixon: “That race is dedicated to my grandad”
1h ago
Jake Dixon, 2025 Malaysian Moto2 race
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull relationship ‘already broken’ as crunch decision looms
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP News
Joan Mir: “I never had doubts that Honda will be back”
2h ago
Joan Mir, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Helmut Marko: “Nobody believed” in Max Verstappen’s podium comeback in Mexico
2h ago
Max Verstappen

More News

MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini: “My life is complicated!” after 19th to 7th charge at Malaysian MotoGP
3h ago
Enea Bastianini, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Proud” Fabio di Giannantonio: “Massive change worked” in Malaysian MotoGP
4h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
WSBK News
BMW begins life after Toprak Razgatlioglu: “We were testing a lot of different setups”
4h ago
Michael van der Mark, October 2025 Jerez WorldSBK test. Credit: WorldSBK.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia “discovered many things to work on”
5h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Official: Jorge Martin will sit out upcoming Portugal MotoGP round
19h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP