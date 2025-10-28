FIA announce outcome of cost cap review following breach rumours

The FIA's findings have been released...

The start of the US GP
The start of the US GP

The FIA has released the results of their latest cost cap investigation, addressing recent speculation that a team may have exceeded the 2024 F1 spending limits.

Last week, Aston Martin accepted responsibility for a minor procedural breach.

However, there were rumours that potentially one other team had overspent.

On Tuesday morning, the FIA revealed that the nine other teams and five engine manufacturers complied with the financial regulations.

In a short statement, the FIA outlined: “F1 Teams review process results: 9 F1 Teams found in compliance for 2024, and Procedural Breach identified for AMR GP Ltd (AMR).

“The CCA confirms that although AMR has been found to be in Procedural Breach, it has not exceeded the Cost Cap level, and that the Procedural Breach was of a very minor nature, originated by unpredictable circumstances outside the control of the F1 Team. AMR and FIA have entered an ABA on 29 September 2025 to resolve the matter.”

PU Manufacturers review process results: “All 5 PU Manufacturers found in compliance for 2024.”

F1 introduced financial regulations – or the cost cap – for the 2021 season onwards.

Since then, only Red Bull have been found guilty of a minor overspend.

It overshadowed Max Verstappen’s 2022 title win, but Christian Horner insisted it didn’t benefit their performance.

Red Bull were hit with a $7 million fine and a 10 percent reduction in aero testing for 2023 as punishment.

Lewis Hamilton was unhappy that despite the breach, it had no impact on Red Bull.

“I mean, there wasn't really a big punishment last time, so there's no real [deterrent].

“There will be people that will probably go for it again and know they're just going to get a slap on the wrist.”

FIA announce outcome of cost cap review following breach rumours
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
FIA announce outcome of cost cap review following breach rumours
13m ago
The start of the US GP
Moto2 News
Jake Dixon: “That race is dedicated to my grandad”
1h ago
Jake Dixon, 2025 Malaysian Moto2 race
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull relationship ‘already broken’ as crunch decision looms
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP News
Joan Mir: “I never had doubts that Honda will be back”
2h ago
Joan Mir, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Helmut Marko: “Nobody believed” in Max Verstappen’s podium comeback in Mexico
2h ago
Max Verstappen

More News

MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini: “My life is complicated!” after 19th to 7th charge at Malaysian MotoGP
3h ago
Enea Bastianini, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Proud” Fabio di Giannantonio: “Massive change worked” in Malaysian MotoGP
4h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
WSBK News
BMW begins life after Toprak Razgatlioglu: “We were testing a lot of different setups”
4h ago
Michael van der Mark, October 2025 Jerez WorldSBK test. Credit: WorldSBK.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia “discovered many things to work on”
5h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Official: Jorge Martin will sit out upcoming Portugal MotoGP round
19h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP