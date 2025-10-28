FIA announce outcome of cost cap review following breach rumours

The FIA has released the results of their latest cost cap investigation, addressing recent speculation that a team may have exceeded the 2024 F1 spending limits.

Last week, Aston Martin accepted responsibility for a minor procedural breach.

However, there were rumours that potentially one other team had overspent.

On Tuesday morning, the FIA revealed that the nine other teams and five engine manufacturers complied with the financial regulations.

In a short statement, the FIA outlined: “F1 Teams review process results: 9 F1 Teams found in compliance for 2024, and Procedural Breach identified for AMR GP Ltd (AMR).

“The CCA confirms that although AMR has been found to be in Procedural Breach, it has not exceeded the Cost Cap level, and that the Procedural Breach was of a very minor nature, originated by unpredictable circumstances outside the control of the F1 Team. AMR and FIA have entered an ABA on 29 September 2025 to resolve the matter.”

PU Manufacturers review process results: “All 5 PU Manufacturers found in compliance for 2024.”

F1 introduced financial regulations – or the cost cap – for the 2021 season onwards.

Since then, only Red Bull have been found guilty of a minor overspend.

It overshadowed Max Verstappen’s 2022 title win, but Christian Horner insisted it didn’t benefit their performance.

Red Bull were hit with a $7 million fine and a 10 percent reduction in aero testing for 2023 as punishment.

Lewis Hamilton was unhappy that despite the breach, it had no impact on Red Bull.

“I mean, there wasn't really a big punishment last time, so there's no real [deterrent].

“There will be people that will probably go for it again and know they're just going to get a slap on the wrist.”

