Legendary McLaren founder’s grave targeted in shocking act of vandalism

‘Lost for words’ - Legendary McLaren founder’s grave vandalised

The graves of Bruce McLaren, the legendary McLaren founder, and his family have been vandalised.

A statement from The Bruce McLaren Trust confirmed the incident at Waikumete Cemetery in Auckland, New Zealand.

The gravesite contains memorials to McLaren, who was killed aged 32 in 1970 during a testing crash at the Goodwood Circuit, and his wife Patricia, who died in 2016.

The headstones belonging to McLaren’s parents’ and his sister and brother-in-law were also damaged.

The vandalism was discovered and reported by George Stewart-Dalzell at the end of September.

“It is with dismay that we need to inform our followers that the graves of Bruce, Patty, Ruth and Pop at Waikumete Cemetery in Auckland have recently been vandalised,” the Bruce McLaren Trust said in a statement.

“They have been sprayed with gold paint and had toy cars stuck onto them. We are lost for words as to why anyone would do this. A very kind offer has been made by The Grave Guardians, a voluntary organisation that restores head stones to repair the damage, for which we are extremely grateful.

“While this work is being undertaken, the stones are wrapped and and unable to be viewed.”

McLaren founded his eponymous racing team, under the original Bruce McLaren Motor Racing guise, in 1963.

McLaren overtook Williams to become the second-most successful F1 team in history this year, having won their 10th constructors’ championship at the Singapore Grand Prix. 

The Woking-based outfit have also won 12 drivers’ championships and could claim a 13th before the end of this season, with Lando Norris one point clear of teammate Oscar Piastri in the standings with four races to go.

McLaren are placed behind only Ferrari on the all-time list. 

In this article

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

