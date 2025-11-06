Jacques Villeneuve claims Oscar Piastri has suffered ‘total collapse’ in F1 title race

Oscar Piastri has suffered a “total collapse” amid the pressure of the F1 world championship fight, Jacques Villeneuve has claimed.

The Australian led the drivers’ standings for 15 consecutive rounds after moving ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris with victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in April.

Piastri saw his advantage reach 34 points over Norris after his win at the Dutch Grand Prix in August, but his form has nosedived in dramatic fashion since taking his seventh victory of 2025.

The 24-year-old Australian hasn’t won in the five races that have followed, and has failed to finish on the podium, enabling a resurgent Norris to reclaim the championship lead with a dominant victory last time out in Mexico City.

Not only has Piastri been scoring mediocre results in recent weeks, uncharacteristic mistakes have also crept in, most notably during a nightmare weekend in Azerbaijan where he crashed out of qualifying and the race.

1997 world champion Villeneuve believes the pressure of fighting for his maiden world title has got to Piastri.

“We are seeing a total collapse from Oscar Piastri, which is crazy. It is due to the effect of the pressure when you have to step up. And you react differently,” Villeneuve told PokerStrategy.

“It started in Baku. But you could see it in his driving generally as well; even before the incidents like the mistake on the grid. And you could tell from that weekend he wasn't in the right place.

“The closer you get to the end of the championship the more the pressure is, and the difference in the pressure. It's not the level of pressure, it is the difference in the type of pressure.

“Suddenly, you could lose what you have, which is the championship. The chances are gradually getting smaller and smaller.

“It's always hard to be the prey. The best example is when you're running. If you're running looking backwards, you will tumble and you will run slowly.

“That's what we've seen happening. It's happened over time. At the same time, Red Bull and Max made a step forward. They made a step on a race weekend as well, not just with points. They made a step in speed and performance.

“Both McLaren drivers and McLaren know that Max is a force. And when he's rolling towards you, it's unstoppable.

“It really puts you on your toes. And that's affected the pressure as well. Because Norris had a bad weekend in Baku as well. That was a golden opportunity for him, and he didn’t seize it.”

Piastri will be leaning on Webber

Piastri has fallen a point behind Norris with four races remaining, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen continues to close in on both McLarens in the three-way title fight.

Villeneuve reckons Piastri will be receiving sound advice from his manager and former Red Bull driver, Mark Webber.

“I'm sure Webber is busy putting Piastri in the right direction, giving him strength, and telling him , ‘You can’t tumble like this’,” Villeneuve added.

“Mark also knows that that could be the only chance with the new set of rules next year. Is the McLaren going to be the quickest car again for the next full set of rules?

“That adds to the pressure. They knew last year that even if they didn't win last year, they probably would win it this year. So that's not as stressful.”