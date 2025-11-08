Lewis Hamilton declares ‘my weekend is done’ as Charles Leclerc leap sparks questions

Questions arise over why Lewis Hamilton can’t match Charles Leclerc’s gains in qualifying

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has written off his chances at this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix, declaring “that’s the weekend done” after his Q2 exit.

Hamilton is set to start Sunday’s race in Brazil from 13th on the grid after a disappointing showing.

Unlike in sprint qualifying, where Hamilton was caught out by yellow flags, the seven-time world champion simply lacked pace.

Conversely, teammate Charles Leclerc starred in qualifying, securing third behind Lando Norris and Kimi Antonelli.

Understandably, Hamilton wasn’t in the mood to give lengthy answers after qualifying at Interlagos.

When asked if his tyre preparation was to blame for his qualifying result, he replied: “Just the way we had it going today.”

Hamilton was then asked about his chances of recovering in the race.

He added: “From where I am that’s the weekend done.”

Hamilton “must be confused” as Leclerc comparison made

Ferrari were on the back foot heading into qualifying.

Leclerc and Hamilton spent the majority of the sprint race battling Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

Even up until Q3 in qualifying, Leclerc didn’t look like he had the pace to challenge for a top-three position.

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

Racing driver Jamie Chadwick believes Hamilton must be “confused” by Ferrari’s inconsistent pace, highlighted by Leclerc’s last-ditch effort to secure third.

“What was weird was that both Ferraris looked like they were struggling massively,” Chadwick explained.

“Both looked like they were knocked out in Q2 at one point and next thing you know Charles pops it into P3. Lewis himself must be confused by it all.”

Fellow Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandhok cited Leclerc’s brilliance - and in his opinion, being the best qualifier in F1 - as the main reason for Hamilton looking like he’s struggling since joining Ferrari.

Chandhok also thinks Hamilton has had enough time to get up to speed at Ferrari.

“The other car is third on the grid. That’s the point,” Chandhok added.

“Ultimately, there’s lots of people who questioned it three years ago. I still think Leclerc is the best qualifier in F1. He drags these laps out of it and Martin said it in commentary. Somehow, he extracts that performance over one lap. They looked nowhere in the sprint.

“Somehow when it mattered in main qualifying, Leclerc extracted the maximum from it, that lap and Lewis wasn’t able to. Now, is that familiarity with the Ferrari and the way that the car evolves through qualifying with track evolution and another set of tyres? Maybe.

“We’re now at weekend number 21 for Lewis with that car. It’s not new to him. Ultimately, that’s the question he will be asking himself - how is it Charles made the step when I couldn’t.”

Lewis Hamilton declares ‘my weekend is done’ as Charles Leclerc leap sparks questions
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton declares ‘my weekend is done’ as Charles Leclerc leap sparks questions
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Lando Norris rues “unnecessary pressure” before crucial Brazil F1 pole
1h ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Max Verstappen despondent as “bold” Red Bull gamble backfires
1h ago
Verstappen exited Q1 for the first time since 2021
MotoGP News
Joan Mir Portuguese MotoGP Sprint halted by “strange feeling”
2h ago
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, Sprint grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Mixed up starting grid for F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Who starts where
2h ago
Verstappen starts down in P16

More News

F1 Results
2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP - Qualifying Results: Lando Norris takes pole in Brazil
2h ago
Norris claimed his second pole in as many days
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo’s “great” Portimao Sprint: “Harder braking, lower power”
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Portimao MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi Portuguese MotoGP Sprint win hopes dashed by “strongest” Alex Marquez
2h ago
Alex Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Red Bull suffer qualifying shocker with Max Verstappen out in Q1
2h ago
Verstappen suffered his first Q1 exit since 2021
MotoGP News
2025 Portuguese MotoGP starting grid after Aprilia rider withdraws
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.