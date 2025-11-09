Max Verstappen to start Sao Paulo GP from pit lane after major Red Bull changes

A pit lane start for Max Verstappen in Brazil

Max Verstappen will start the 2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix from the pit lane.

Verstappen qualified 16th at Interlagos - his first Q1 exit since Russia 2021.

The Dutchman bemoaned a lack of grip during a disappointing qualifying session in Brazil.

In a bid to salvage his weekend, Red Bull have taken Verstappen’s car out of parc fermé, meaning he will start the race from the pit lane.

By starting from the pit lane, Red Bull are permitted to make as many setup changes to Verstappen’s car as they wish.

Verstappen has also been fitted with a new Honda power unit, giving him a fresh engine for the remaining four races of the season.

The reigning world champion remains in F1 title contention but will need a miracle to claim a fifth crown.

He sits 39 points behind Lando Norris, who starts Sunday’s race at Interlagos from pole position.

Norris dominated the sprint race, winning ahead of Kimi Antonelli.

The British driver also secured pole for the grand prix ahead of the Italian.

Verstappen “couldn’t push the car”

Heading into Brazil, Verstappen was on an impressive run of form.

He had taken three wins in five races to move into unlikely title contention.

Even in Mexico, where Red Bull struggled for pace, Verstappen finished third after an impressive final stint on the softs.

Speaking after qualifying, Verstappen revealed he was “sliding massively” and had to drive under the limit.

“It was just bad,” Verstappen explained. “I couldn’t push at all; the car was all over the place.

“It was sliding massively. I had to drive well under the limit just to avoid moments, but of course, that doesn’t work.

“We first need to analyse what’s going on, because right now I don’t understand how it can be this bad. That’s more important for us at this moment — to understand it.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

