Felipe Massa updates Martin Brundle on £64m F1 2008 title court case

Felipe Massa says he is "looking forward to justice" in his legal claim against F1 and the FIA over the 2008 world championship.

The former Ferrari driver is seeking £64m in damages from ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, Formula 1 and governing body the FIA over the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix 'Crashgate' scandal he claims cost him that year's world title.

Massa was leading the race in Singapore when Renault's Nelson Piquet Jr crashed deliberately to cause a Safety Car which helped teammate Fernando Alonso win.

Ferrari pitted Massa under the Safety Car and botched the stop, resulting in him finishing outside of the points.

The 44-year-old Brazilian is bringing claims for breach of contract or duty, with his lawyers saying Ecclestone knew the crash was on purpose, and that the FIA failed to investigate it to protect F1's image.

Massa argues immediate action would have seen the race cancelled or result amended, making him the world champion.

Lewis Hamilton ultimately beat Massa to the 2008 world championship by a single point at the final round in Brazil.

Massa spoke to Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle on the grid ahead of Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

“Looking forward for the justice," Massa said. “I don’t deserve what happened to me to anybody.

“We did what we were supposed to do with the lawyers in the court and now we wait for the decision.”

Massa faces wait for outcome

Massa faces a wait to find out if his legal claim can go ahead.

Following a three-day hearing in London's High Court, Mr Justice Jay said: "Judgement will be reserved to be handed down at a future date."

Lawyers for the defendants said Massa's poor performance, not 'Crashgate', was to blame for his narrow title loss. They also argued the claim had been brought too late.

Ecclestone's lawyer David Quest KC said Massa's claims "are a misguided attempt to reopen the results of the 2008 F1 Drivers' Championship" in written submissions.