Lando Norris claps back at F1 critics ‘who talked c***’ about him

Lando Norris says he ignored “everyone who talked “c***” about him after taking control of the F1 2025 world championship.

A second consecutive victory at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix has seen Norris open up a 24-point advantage over McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri with just three races remaining.

Norris dedicated his seventh win of the 2025 season to the late Gil de Ferran, who was McLaren’s former sporting director.

“Crazy race! Nice to win here in Brazil. It's an amazing track, amazing fans,” the Briton said. "This was for one of my mentors Gil [de Ferran]. A perfect weekend.”

When asked what has been the key to his great form, Norris replied: "Just ignore everyone that talks c*** about you!

“Just focus on yourself. The team are doing an amazing job, giving me a great car.

"We are pushing hard every single weekend and I'm pushing hard away from the track.

"Rewarding. It doesn't come easy. To be honest, I don't think we were the quickest today but I'm glad to take home the win.”

Norris focused on Verstappen’s pace, not title

Despite further extending his lead at the top of the world championship, Norris insisted he is not yet allowing himself to think about the world title.

Instead, Norris is more concerned about the impressive pace of Max Verstappen, who brilliantly charged through to third place on the podium after starting from the pit lane in his Red Bull.

Verstappen’s stunning comeback overshadowed Norris’s own performance.

"It's a great win. But seeing how quick Max was, it's disappointing we were not quicker,” Norris said.

"That's where my mind is at the minute. I will see the team, congratulate them, and see why we were not quick enough.

"There's a long way to go. It can change so quickly. I will focus on myself, keep my head down, ignore everyone and keep pushing."