F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Lando Norris leads the 2025 F1 drivers' championship by 24 points following the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Norris stormed to his seventh F1 victory of the year with a commanding drive in Brazil. It now means Norris has a significant lead over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, who had another tough weekend.

Max Verstappen recovered from the pit lane to finish third in the grand prix. However, Verstappen is 49 points off Norris with three races and one sprint to go in 2025.

Kimi Antonelli has moved to within touching distance of Lewis Hamilton in the race for sixth in the drivers' standings. The Italian scored his career-best result, finishing second.

Norris 24 points clear of Piastri

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 7 390 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 7 366 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 5 341 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 276 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 214 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 148 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 122 8 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 0 73 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 43 10 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 43 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 40 12 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 40 13 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 38 14 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 36 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 32 16 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 30 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 28 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 22 19 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 19 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 21 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

Ferrari drop to fourth

With McLaren already wrapping up the 2025 F1 constructors' title, the attention is on the battle for second in the championship. Mercedes enjoyed a strong weekend in Brazil to move clear of Red Bull and Ferrari.

Norris claimed his seventh win of 2025

Ferrari saw both of their cars fail to finish. Charles Leclerc was forced to retire after contact with Kimi Antonelli following the Safety Car restart, while Hamilton sustained significant damage after contact with Franco Colapinto.

The midfield battle remains tight. Racing Bulls, Aston Martin, Haas and Sauber are separated by just 20 points.

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points C McLaren F1 Team 14 756 2 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 398 3 Oracle Red Bull Racing 5 366 4 Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 362 5 Atlassian Williams Racing 0 111 6 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 82 7 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 72 8 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 70 9 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 62 10 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 22

