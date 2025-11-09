F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Lando Norris leads the 2025 F1 drivers' championship by 24 points following the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Norris stormed to his seventh F1 victory of the year with a commanding drive in Brazil. It now means Norris has a significant lead over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, who had another tough weekend.
Max Verstappen recovered from the pit lane to finish third in the grand prix. However, Verstappen is 49 points off Norris with three races and one sprint to go in 2025.
Kimi Antonelli has moved to within touching distance of Lewis Hamilton in the race for sixth in the drivers' standings. The Italian scored his career-best result, finishing second.
Norris 24 points clear of Piastri
|2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|7
|390
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|7
|366
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|5
|341
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|276
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|214
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|148
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|122
|8
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|73
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|43
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|43
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|40
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|40
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|38
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|36
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|32
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|30
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|28
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|22
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|19
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
|21
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
Ferrari drop to fourth
With McLaren already wrapping up the 2025 F1 constructors' title, the attention is on the battle for second in the championship. Mercedes enjoyed a strong weekend in Brazil to move clear of Red Bull and Ferrari.
Ferrari saw both of their cars fail to finish. Charles Leclerc was forced to retire after contact with Kimi Antonelli following the Safety Car restart, while Hamilton sustained significant damage after contact with Franco Colapinto.
The midfield battle remains tight. Racing Bulls, Aston Martin, Haas and Sauber are separated by just 20 points.
|2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|C
|McLaren F1 Team
|14
|756
|2
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|398
|3
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|5
|366
|4
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|362
|5
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|111
|6
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|82
|7
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|72
|8
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|70
|9
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|62
|10
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|22