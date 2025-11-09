F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris leads the 2025 F1 drivers' championship by 24 points following the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Norris stormed to his seventh F1 victory of the year with a commanding drive in Brazil. It now means Norris has a significant lead over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, who had another tough weekend.

Max Verstappen recovered from the pit lane to finish third in the grand prix. However, Verstappen is 49 points off Norris with three races and one sprint to go in 2025.

Kimi Antonelli has moved to within touching distance of Lewis Hamilton in the race for sixth in the drivers' standings. The Italian scored his career-best result, finishing second.

Norris 24 points clear of Piastri

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team7390
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team7366
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing5341
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2276
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP0214
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP0148
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0122
8Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing073
9Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber043
10Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team043
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team040
12Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team040
13Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing038
14Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team036
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team032
16Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team030
17Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing028
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team022
19Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber019
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team00
21Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team00

Ferrari drop to fourth 

With McLaren already wrapping up the 2025 F1 constructors' title, the attention is on the battle for second in the championship. Mercedes enjoyed a strong weekend in Brazil to move clear of Red Bull and Ferrari.

Norris claimed his seventh win of 2025
Norris claimed his seventh win of 2025

Ferrari saw both of their cars fail to finish. Charles Leclerc was forced to retire after contact with Kimi Antonelli following the Safety Car restart, while Hamilton sustained significant damage after contact with Franco Colapinto.

The midfield battle remains tight. Racing Bulls, Aston Martin, Haas and Sauber are separated by just 20 points. 

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
CMcLaren F1 Team14756
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2398
3Oracle Red Bull Racing5366
4Scuderia Ferrari HP0362
5Atlassian Williams Racing0111
6Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team082
7Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team072
8MoneyGram Haas F1 Team070
9Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber062
10BWT Alpine F1 Team022
F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Oscar Piastri defiant after Kimi Antonelli clash at Sao Paulo GP: “I can’t disappear”
12m ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Lando Norris claps back at F1 critics ‘who talked c***’ about him
33m ago
Norris has taken control of the world championship
F1 News
F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
44m ago
Lando Norris
F1 Results
2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP Results: Norris wins as penalised Piastri fifth
54m ago
Norris celebrates his seventh win of 2025
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton fumes over penalty before Sao Paulo GP DNF: “These guys are a joke”
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega impresses with late-race pace on MotoGP debut: “I was able to be quick”
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
MotoGP News
Joan Mir insists “painful” Portugal MotoGP issue not related to sprint DNF
1h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
F1 News
Oscar Piastri hit with penalty for causing Turn 1 chaos at Sao Paulo Grand Prix
2h ago
Turn 1 chaos
MotoGP Feature
KTM rider’s Toprak Razgatlioglu-esque excellence shown in Portugal MotoGP rider ratings
2h ago
Pedro Acosta chases Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Felipe Massa updates Martin Brundle on £64m F1 2008 title court case
2h ago
Massa has begun legal action against F1 and the FIA