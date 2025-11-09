2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP Results: Lando Norris wins, penalised Oscar Piastri fifth

Lando Norris won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to further extend his lead at the top of the F1 world championship.

Norris controlled the race from pole position to secure another vital victory that sees him move 24 points clear of McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri with three races remaining.

Piastri could only finish fifth after picking up a 10-second time penalty for colliding with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli as he moved into second place with a lunge at Turn 1 following an early Safety Car restart.

Antonelli held off a charging Max Verstappen to claim his best-ever finish in F1 with second place, as Red Bull's four-time world champion produced another stunning comeback drive in Brazil from the pit lane.

2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 71 Laps 2 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +10.388s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +10.750s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +15.267s 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +15.749s 6 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +29.630s 7 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +52.642s 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +52.873s 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +53.324s 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +53.914s 11 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing +54.184s 12 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +54.184s 13 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing +55.420s 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +55.766s 15 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +57.777s 16 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +58.247s 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing +69.176s DNF Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 38 laps DNF Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 6 Laps DNF Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 Laps

Mercedes' George Russell held off Piastri for fourth, while Oliver Bearman claimed another brilliant result for Haas in sixth.

Liam Lawson headed Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar in seventh, with Nico Hulkenberg and Pierre Gasly completing the rest of the top-10 for Sauber and Alpine respectively.

It was a miserable race for Ferrari as both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were forced to retire.

Leclerc was taken out when Piastri knocked Antonelli's Mercedes into the side of the Ferrari, who suffered race-ending damage.

Hamilton was last on the first lap after being hit by Carlos Sainz's Williams, before he picked up a five-second time penalty for clashing with Franco Colapinto.

The seven-time world champion ultimately retired, having sustained significant damage to the floor of his Ferrari, compounding a disastrous afternoon for the Scuderia.

Sauber rookie Gabriel Bortoleto failed to complete the opening lap, having crashed out following a tangle with Aston Martin's Lance Stroll.