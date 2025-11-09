2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP Results: Lando Norris wins, penalised Oscar Piastri fifth

2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP Results: Norris wins as penalised Piastri fifth

Full results from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Round 21 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to further extend his lead at the top of the F1 world championship. 

Norris controlled the race from pole position to secure another vital victory that sees him move 24 points clear of McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri with three races remaining. 

Piastri could only finish fifth after picking up a 10-second time penalty for colliding with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli as he moved into second place with a lunge at Turn 1 following an early Safety Car restart. 

Antonelli held off a charging Max Verstappen to claim his best-ever finish in F1 with second place, as Red Bull's four-time world champion produced another stunning comeback drive in Brazil from the pit lane. 

2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team71 Laps
2Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+10.388s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+10.750s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+15.267s
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+15.749s
6Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+29.630s
7Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+52.642s
8Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+52.873s
9Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+53.324s
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+53.914s
11Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+54.184s
12Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+54.184s
13Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+55.420s
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+55.766s
15Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+57.777s
16Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+58.247s
17Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+69.176s
DNFLewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP38 laps
DNFCharles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP6 Laps
DNFGabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber0 Laps

Mercedes' George Russell held off Piastri for fourth, while Oliver Bearman claimed another brilliant result for Haas in sixth. 

Liam Lawson headed Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar in seventh, with Nico Hulkenberg and Pierre Gasly completing the rest of the top-10 for Sauber and Alpine respectively. 

It was a miserable race for Ferrari as both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were forced to retire. 

Leclerc was taken out when Piastri knocked Antonelli's Mercedes into the side of the Ferrari, who suffered race-ending damage. 

Hamilton was last on the first lap after being hit by Carlos Sainz's Williams, before he picked up a five-second time penalty for clashing with Franco Colapinto. 

The seven-time world champion ultimately retired, having sustained significant damage to the floor of his Ferrari, compounding a disastrous afternoon for the Scuderia. 

Sauber rookie Gabriel Bortoleto failed to complete the opening lap, having crashed out following a tangle with Aston Martin's Lance Stroll. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

