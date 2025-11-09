2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP Results: Lando Norris wins, penalised Oscar Piastri fifth

2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP Results: Norris wins as penalised Piastri fifth
Full results from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Round 21 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to further extend his lead at the top of the F1 world championship.
Norris controlled the race from pole position to secure another vital victory that sees him move 24 points clear of McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri with three races remaining.
Piastri could only finish fifth after picking up a 10-second time penalty for colliding with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli as he moved into second place with a lunge at Turn 1 following an early Safety Car restart.
Antonelli held off a charging Max Verstappen to claim his best-ever finish in F1 with second place, as Red Bull's four-time world champion produced another stunning comeback drive in Brazil from the pit lane.
|2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|71 Laps
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+10.388s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+10.750s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+15.267s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+15.749s
|6
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+29.630s
|7
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+52.642s
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+52.873s
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+53.324s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+53.914s
|11
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+54.184s
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+54.184s
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+55.420s
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+55.766s
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+57.777s
|16
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+58.247s
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+69.176s
|DNF
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|38 laps
|DNF
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0 Laps
Mercedes' George Russell held off Piastri for fourth, while Oliver Bearman claimed another brilliant result for Haas in sixth.
Liam Lawson headed Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar in seventh, with Nico Hulkenberg and Pierre Gasly completing the rest of the top-10 for Sauber and Alpine respectively.
It was a miserable race for Ferrari as both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were forced to retire.
Leclerc was taken out when Piastri knocked Antonelli's Mercedes into the side of the Ferrari, who suffered race-ending damage.
Hamilton was last on the first lap after being hit by Carlos Sainz's Williams, before he picked up a five-second time penalty for clashing with Franco Colapinto.
The seven-time world champion ultimately retired, having sustained significant damage to the floor of his Ferrari, compounding a disastrous afternoon for the Scuderia.
Sauber rookie Gabriel Bortoleto failed to complete the opening lap, having crashed out following a tangle with Aston Martin's Lance Stroll.