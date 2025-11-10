Ferrari reveal true extent of Lewis Hamilton damage in F1 Sao Paulo GP

Ferrari reveal true extent of Lewis Hamilton's race-ending damage

The true extent of the damage suffered to Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari has bee revealed.

Hamilton had a nightmare race in Brazil
Hamilton had a nightmare race in Brazil

Ferrari have revealed the extent of the race-ending damage Lewis Hamilton sustained on the opening lap of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion had a wretched race in Brazil after being hit by Williams driver Carlos Sainz on the first lap, before tagging Alpine’s Franco Colapinto on the start of lap two.

Hamilton broke his front wing in the contact with Colapinto, which earned him a five-second time penalty, and was left with significant damage to the floor of his SF-25.

After serving his penalty, Ferrari called Hamilton in to retire from last position on Lap 39, completing a miserable day for the team with Charles Leclerc also retiring after being wiped out in a three-way collision with Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

“When you are last and you are missing 35 points or 40 points on downforce on the car, I’m not sure that it makes sense to damage the engine. We serve the penalty and we stop the car,” Vasseur told media in Brazil.

Vasseur said Ferrari were unsure which incident ultimately led to the damage.

“We still don’t know if it was from the crash of Sainz or from the crash of the front wing under the floor, but perhaps both of them,” the Frenchman added.

Hamilton’s ‘nightmare’ first season with Ferrari

After the race, Hamilton admitted his first season with Ferrari had been “a nightmare”.

The 40-year-old Briton is yet to finish on the podium for Ferrari and has been comprehensively outclassed by teammate Leclerc.

Hamilton lies sixth in the drivers’ championship, with the only shining light of a torrid campaign being a dominant sprint victory at the Chinese Grand Prix back in March.

Otherwise, it has been a season to forget for Hamilton and Ferrari, who are winless heading into the final three rounds of 2025.

"This is a nightmare, and I have been living it for a while,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

“The flip between the dream of driving for this amazing team and the nightmare of the results we have had, the ups and downs, it's challenging.”

Speaking to Viaplay in a separate interview, Hamilton added: "It would be wrong to say that there are no positives at all.

"If you look at Charles' performance in qualifying, it shows that the car does have some pace in it.

"But we are just really having to fight through those hardships at the moment. I have to believe that these hardships lead to… I believe there is something extraordinary up ahead in my life and in my destiny.

"I truly still believe in this team and what we can achieve together. I just have to keep pushing and keep giving them everything I can."

Ferrari reveal true extent of Lewis Hamilton damage in F1 Sao Paulo GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
What Sebastian Vettel thinks of Christian Horner’s Red Bull F1 exit
3m ago
Sebastian Vettel
MotoGP News
Ducati has “done everything we can” as Pecco Bagnaia’s MotoGP struggles continue
33m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Moto3 world champion announces racing future after emotional MotoGP farewell
1h ago
Albert Arenas, Gresini Racing, 2025 Portuguese Moto2
F1 News
Max Verstappen joins exclusive club after pit lane to podium Sao Paulo GP drive
1h ago
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta on missing top three in 2025 MotoGP standings: ‘This is not our target’
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales returns for Valencia MotoGP finale after lengthy injury spell
1h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
F1 News
Lando Norris: Red Bull’s setup disaster shows it’s “easy to make mistakes” in F1
2h ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Ferrari reveal true extent of Lewis Hamilton's race-ending damage
2h ago
Hamilton had a nightmare race in Brazil
F1 News
Was Oscar Piastri hard done by with ‘harsh’ 10-second penalty?
2h ago
Piastri's title bid suffered another setback
MotoGP Feature
Aprilia’s Portugal MotoGP domination was Ducati’s biggest warning yet
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP