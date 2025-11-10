Ferrari chairman’s bizarre “talk less” attack on Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc

Ferrari chairman John Elkann has told Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc they should “focus on driving” and “talk less” following the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Ferrari endured another miserable weekend at Interlagos as both drivers failed to finish the race.

Leclerc’s non-finish came after contact with Kimi Antonelli, who was pushed into him by Oscar Piastri, damaging his front suspension and front-left tyre.

Hamilton was knocked out in Q2 and sustained damage on the opening lap.

The seven-time world champion suffered significant floor damage, forcing him to retire from the race.

The double DNF has seen Ferrari slip to fourth in the constructors’ championship, behind Mercedes and Red Bull.

Elkann, Ferrari chairman since 2018, has yet to see the team mount a season-long title challenge under his leadership.

Unusually, he publicly criticised his drivers after the Sao Paulo GP for being too outspoken and that they should focus on driving.

“Ferrari wins when it is united, and the result in WEC has taught us that,” he said, as quoted by Autoracer.it. “When everyone works together, great things can be achieved. Brazil was a huge disappointment. In Formula 1, we have mechanics who are always top in executing pit stops.

“The engineers work to improve the car. The rest is not up to par. We have drivers who need to focus on driving, talk less, and remember that important races lie ahead - and it’s not impossible to finish second. This is the most important message coming from Bahrain: when Ferrari is a team, we win.”

Ferrari’s miserable 2025

Ferrari have been the biggest disappointment of the 2025 F1 season.

They have yet to win a grand prix and currently sit fourth in the constructors’ standings.

Expectations were high heading into the campaign. Ferrari had finished second in last year’s championship, 14 points behind McLaren, and concluded the season with the second-fastest car.

Combined with signing Hamilton, a serious title challenge was expected.

Instead, the SF-25 has underdelivered.

Leclerc has managed just seven podiums, while Hamilton has yet to finish in the top three this season.

Leclerc has been outspoken about Ferrari's troubles, leading to speculation that he could leave the team in 2027.

Hamilton has been vocal in giving feedback on what Ferrari needs to improve through various documents he has submitted to the team throughout the year.