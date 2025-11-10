Red Bull have explained the set-up “risks” that paved the way for Max Verstappen’s stunning comeback drive at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

After qualifying only 16th on the grid for Sunday’s grand prix in Brazil, Red Bull opted to start Verstappen from the pit lane in order to make set-up changes to his RB21, including taking a fresh power unit.

The four-time world champion produced one of his greatest drives, despite picking up an early puncture, to charge up to third place and claim the final spot on the Interlagos podium.

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies stressed his side were unwilling to settle with a “sup-optimal” car following the sprint race as he detailed the process behind their buccaneering approach.

"First, credit to Max for the sensational drive," Mekies said. "He won last year here from P16 in the wet. I think we would probably agree that it was as sensational as last year to bring it to P3 from the pit lane in a dry, relatively uneventful race.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"The simple truth is that we were not happy with where the car was in terms of balance and driver's feeling after the sprint race. We had finished P4, but it was effectively a P5 without Oscar's [Piastri] stoppage.

"Nobody wanted to settle for a car that would have been sub-optimal. We felt the optimum window was not where we were.

"We tried our only car at that moment [Verstappen's] to change it before the main qualifying. We obviously got it wrong, but it's the way we go racing. We take risks and if we don't take that amount of risks, we don't think we'll be able to win.

"So we took that risk. It didn't work. It's painful. We got the quali wrong. That's what it is.

"But again, we have taken a lot of these risks in the past few months. I insist it is the way this team goes racing. That's the spirit in Red Bull Racing.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"The car was alive today, that's the most important thing. The car was probably good enough to fight for the win today. That's what we're after, after the relatively average result of the sprint."

Verstappen praises Red Bull

Verstappen celebrates his third-place finish

Verstappen praised the work of his Red Bull team to turnaround what had been a hugely challenging weekend in Sao Paulo.

“I jumped into the car, I was only just hoping that the car would be more competitive. But in the laps to the grid, it already felt better than the whole weekend,” the Dutchman said.

“But then still - after the start, picking up that puncture, then being last again - I was like, “My God, nothing is really going my way this weekend.” But then you just settle in. You try to do the best you can: pass the cars in front of you, try to run the optimum strategy. And it all worked out.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“With the team, we did the right thing. And then at one point, you're fighting for that podium - you see it with 10, 12 laps to go. That’s nice. But at the same time, in the race, I’m not projecting something. I’m just focusing on the moment, trying to hit every lap as consistently as I can.

“The message is that we found a much better feeling in the car again by changing a few bits. But at the same time, it was also quite a bit colder today, and that might also have an effect.”

Despite his remarkable recovery drive, Verstappen is now 49 points behind championship leader Lando Norris and probably out of title contention.