Mark Webber on how he will help Oscar Piastri rediscover form in the F1 title race

Mark Webber has offered insight into how he plans to help Oscar Piastri regain his form following another difficult race at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Piastri lost even more ground to teammate Lando Norris in the F1 title race.

The Australian is now 24 points behind Norris with three rounds to go.

This means Norris can afford to finish second to Piastri in all of the remaining races – and the Qatar sprint – to take the title.

Piastri has recorded three consecutive fifth-place finishes.

While his pace was better than in Austin and Mexico City, a 10-second time penalty for contact with Kimi Antonelli cost him a likely P2 finish at Interlagos.

Webber, who is Piastri’s F1 manager, revealed what he plans to do to “get him turned around” ahead of Las Vegas.

“Well get him turned around,” Webber told Channel 4. “I don’t think he’s low on motivation, put it that way.

“He’s had a tough run but this is about character, fighting those deep motivations that you need at this point to come back and this is his third year in F1 so he needs to find that character to fight back.”

Title battle “a journey” for Piastri

Piastri is only in his third season in F1.

After a year on the sidelines, he was signed as Daniel Ricciardo’s replacement for the 2023 F1 season.

While Norris held a decisive edge in 2023 and 2024, Piastri started this year well.

However, Norris has grown more confident with this year’s McLaren, particularly since a key suspension change that gave him a better feeling of the car.

Oscar Piastri's aggressive Turn 1 lunge

Webber believes Piastri’s title charge is “unprecedented”, given how inexperienced he is.

“Of course, it’s a journey for him. Obviously, it’s been an incredible journey so early in his career to be fighting for a world title,” Webber added.

“Year three is pretty unprecedented. I think it was Lewis; there haven’t been many people who have done this so early in their career.

“So, naturally, that’s in the equation, of course, to understand the boundaries of how that can look for him, without putting too much pressure on the situation.

“And also, when I went for my championship, I was an old dog. I was really old, at the end of my career; he’s early in his career.

“So, there are different nuances there, a bit of everything. An arm around him, encouragement here and there, opportunities, you can see his pecker’s up, he’s working hard, and it’s early in his career.”

