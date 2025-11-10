McLaren believe Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli could have done more to avoid the three-way clash involving Oscar Piastri in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Piastri was hit with a 10-second time penalty for knocking Antonelli into Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc as he dived into second place following a Safety Car restart on Lap 6.

Leclerc was wiped out in the three-way collision after picking up substantial damage to his Ferrari, while Piastri and Antonelli were able to continue in the race.

Antonelli went on to claim second, while Piastri had to settle with fifth as he fell 24 points behind McLaren teammate Lando Norris with three rounds remaining in the title race.

The FIA stewards deemed Piastri “wholly responsible” for the collision but McLaren team principal Andrea Stella felt Antonelli was equally to blame.

“In terms of the penalty, I would say that was definitely on the harsh side,” Stella said. “Oscar it's true we see a little lock-up, but at the same time he's able to maintain the trajectory, which is ultimately what counts.

“I think the responsibility should be shared with Kimi, because Kimi kind of knew that Oscar was on the inside and the collision probably could have been avoided; perhaps Kimi was also worried of having Leclerc on the outside - a difficult situation, obviously.

“But I think overall the penalty is harsh for Oscar, to be considered fully to blame for this incident. At the same time now it's done, so I reiterate the respect that we have for the stewards, we accept it, we move on.”

McLaren boss Zak Brown, who was not on the ground in Brazil, described the penalty as “harsh” in a post on social media.

Leclerc was forced to retire

Leclerc also blames Antonelli

Piastri disagreed with the penalty and pleaded his innocence, while Leclerc also felt Antonelli was just as much to blame.

“I think actually Kimi was as much to blame as Oscar,” Leclerc said after retiring from the race.

“For me, it was a bit of a 50/50 incident, Oscar being a bit optimistic and Kimi doing the corner like Oscar was never there, so that means they collided and then touched me.

“For me, the blame is not all on Oscar. Yes, it was optimistic, but this could have been avoided and I’m frustrated.

“At the end of the day, I’m not angry with Oscar or Kimi; these things happen. But I wouldn’t go as far as saying it was all Oscar’s fault because I don’t think it is.”

Antonelli showed remorse for ending Leclerc’s race but insisted he could not see the Monegasque in his mirrors.

"It was a difficult position with one car on the outside and one car on the inside,” Antonelli said.

"I tried to brake late, not too late, and problem is I didn't see the car next to me anymore. I try to do a decent line for the position I was and ended up getting hit.

“I was lucky to come away like that, because I hit quite hard Charles. Unfortunately I ended his race."