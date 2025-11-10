Who McLaren are pointing the finger at in three-way Brazil crash

McLaren feel Kimi Antonelli was partly at fault in the three-way clash involving Oscar Piastri.

Oscar Piastri's aggressive Turn 1 lunge
Oscar Piastri's aggressive Turn 1 lunge

McLaren believe Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli could have done more to avoid the three-way clash involving Oscar Piastri in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Piastri was hit with a 10-second time penalty for knocking Antonelli into Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc as he dived into second place following a Safety Car restart on Lap 6.

Leclerc was wiped out in the three-way collision after picking up substantial damage to his Ferrari, while Piastri and Antonelli were able to continue in the race.

Antonelli went on to claim second, while Piastri had to settle with fifth as he fell 24 points behind McLaren teammate Lando Norris with three rounds remaining in the title race.

The FIA stewards deemed Piastri “wholly responsible” for the collision but McLaren team principal Andrea Stella felt Antonelli was equally to blame.

“In terms of the penalty, I would say that was definitely on the harsh side,” Stella said. “Oscar it's true we see a little lock-up, but at the same time he's able to maintain the trajectory, which is ultimately what counts.

“I think the responsibility should be shared with Kimi, because Kimi kind of knew that Oscar was on the inside and the collision probably could have been avoided; perhaps Kimi was also worried of having Leclerc on the outside - a difficult situation, obviously.

“But I think overall the penalty is harsh for Oscar, to be considered fully to blame for this incident. At the same time now it's done, so I reiterate the respect that we have for the stewards, we accept it, we move on.”

McLaren boss Zak Brown, who was not on the ground in Brazil, described the penalty as “harsh” in a post on social media.

Leclerc was forced to retire
Leclerc was forced to retire

Leclerc also blames Antonelli

Piastri disagreed with the penalty and pleaded his innocence, while Leclerc also felt Antonelli was just as much to blame.

“I think actually Kimi was as much to blame as Oscar,” Leclerc said after retiring from the race.

“For me, it was a bit of a 50/50 incident, Oscar being a bit optimistic and Kimi doing the corner like Oscar was never there, so that means they collided and then touched me.

“For me, the blame is not all on Oscar. Yes, it was optimistic, but this could have been avoided and I’m frustrated.

“At the end of the day, I’m not angry with Oscar or Kimi; these things happen. But I wouldn’t go as far as saying it was all Oscar’s fault because I don’t think it is.”

Antonelli showed remorse for ending Leclerc’s race but insisted he could not see the Monegasque in his mirrors.

"It was a difficult position with one car on the outside and one car on the inside,” Antonelli said.

"I tried to brake late, not too late, and problem is I didn't see the car next to me anymore. I try to do a decent line for the position I was and ended up getting hit.

“I was lucky to come away like that, because I hit quite hard Charles. Unfortunately I ended his race."

Who McLaren is pointing the finger at in three-way F1 Sao Paulo GP crash
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Who McLaren are pointing the finger at in three-way Brazil crash
1h ago
Oscar Piastri's aggressive Turn 1 lunge
F1 News
Mark Webber on how he will help Oscar Piastri rediscover form in the F1 title race
2h ago
Mark Webber
F1 News
Jenson Button: Retiring from professional racing “sadder” than F1 career end
2h ago
Jenson Button, Hertz Team Jota, 2025 Bahrain WEC
F1 Feature
Sao Paulo GP conclusions: Perfect Lando Norris silences F1 critics
3h ago
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
MotoGP’s “comeback rider” gets best result since maiden win in Portugal
3h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Racing Bulls avoid last-lap heartbreak as Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson make contact
4h ago
Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar
F1 News
How Red Bull's "risks" transformed Max Verstappen's Sao Paulo GP
4h ago
Verstappen charged from the pitlane to the podium
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin to travel to Valencia, needs clearance from MotoGP doctors to race
5h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
F1 News
Ferrari chairman’s bizarre “talk less” attack on Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo ‘missed a bit of everything’ in Portugal MotoGP
5h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP