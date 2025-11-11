Lewis Hamilton delivers defiant message after tough Sao Paulo: “I will not give up”

Lewis Hamilton has vowed that he “will not give up” following a difficult Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Hamilton retired from Sunday’s race at Interlagos after sustaining significant damage in two Lap 1 incidents.

The seven-time world champion was hit by Williams’ Carlos Sainz and then collided with Franco Colapinto on the start-finish straight.

The contact with Colapinto resulted in front-wing damage, which in turn affected the underfloor of his Ferrari.

With his car no longer handling properly, Ferrari called Hamilton into the pits to retire from the race.

It capped off a miserable weekend for Hamilton, who was knocked out in SQ2 and Q2 across the two qualifying sessions.

Ferrari’s terrible weekend, which has now seen them drop to fourth in the constructors’ championship, prompted a remarkable statement from chairman John Elkann.

Elkann told Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc that they should focus on driving, not talking.

On Monday evening, Leclerc called for “unity” in a post on his personal Instagram account.

Hamilton took to his own Instagram profile to reiterate his desire to be successful with Ferrari.

“Brazil. Thank you for all the love, always. In the end, it wasn’t the race we wanted,” Hamilton wrote.

“It’s gutting, especially after some good progress, but we will move on.

“I back my team. I back myself. I will not give up. Not now, not then, not ever.”

Hamilton’s difficult first year

Hamilton’s first year at Ferrari hasn’t lived up to expectations.

Ferrari’s 2025 F1 challenger – the SF-25 – has underperformed since hitting the track in Bahrain testing.

The car has been hampered by various issues and lacks any clear strengths, unlike its predecessors.

Even in 2023, Ferrari’s car was impressive in qualifying trim, though it struggled with tyre degradation.

Fast forward 12 months, and Ferrari have slipped to fourth in the standings, having narrowly missed out on their first title since 2008 last season.

Hamilton has also struggled to get to grips with life at Ferrari.

Despite making steady progress since the summer break, the seven-time world champion is still waiting for his first Ferrari podium.

