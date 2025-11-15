Lewis Hamilton blasts “older guys” who “didn’t achieve much” in fresh criticism

Lewis Hamilton has criticised “older guys” in F1 who he feels have been too negative about the sport’s younger generation of drivers.

F1 has seen six rookies make their full-time debuts in 2025.

Kimi Antonelli, Oliver Bearman, Liam Lawson, Gabriel Bortoleto, Isack Hadjar and Franco Colapinto have all proven that they deserve a place on the F1 grid.

Lawson is still waiting to hear whether Red Bull will retain him for next year at their junior team.

Colapinto’s new Alpine contract for 2026 was announced during the Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend.

Hamilton, who has often been criticised over the years by “older guys” such as Bernie Ecclestone, has explained why he’s keen to support the new generation of talent.

“It’s great to see young talent coming through. You know, I remember getting here in 2007 and being one of them,” Hamilton said in Brazil.

“It’s an amazing experience, but before you get here, you have all these preconceived ideas of what it would be like and most often, it kind of doesn’t equal to what you amounted it to be.

“Maybe the driving does, but then there’s all the other things that are around, and the pressure is hugely high, and these youngsters are getting bombarded with questions and obviously the social media. But I think they’ve all been handling it really, really well.

“I’ve really always wanted to be a driver that’s… even when I leave here, I will always be someone that’s supporting the young, the youth. You know, you hear so many of these negative things coming from these older guys, these older drivers that more often than not, didn’t achieve much as it is.

“And I think I just love to see these guys that, just keeping their heads down, doing it with a smile and doing what they love and succeeding. So I’m as excited to see the progression of their careers.”

Hamilton on critics

Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari was widely criticised.

The likes of Ecclestone, Damon Hill and Ralf Schumacher all questioned the signing.

In an interview with Time Magazine, Hamilton hit back at the doubters.

“I’ve always welcomed the negativity,” he said. “I never, ever reply to any of the older, ultimately, white men who have commented on my career and what they think I should be doing.

“How you show up, how you present yourself, how you perform slowly dispels that.”

Hamilton’s first year at Ferrari hasn’t gone to plan, failing to finish on the podium at any of the 21 races with the team.

His main highlight remains his sprint race win in Shanghai.

After his DNF in Brazil, Hamilton described his first season at Ferrari as a “nightmare.”