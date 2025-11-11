Red Bull confirm first 2026 F1 launch date with Ford

Red Bull have become the first F1 team to reveal their 2026 launch plans.

While we’re still in November, with three rounds remaining in the 2025 season, preparations are already well underway among all 10 F1 teams.

2026 will bring sweeping changes to Formula 1’s technical regulations, covering both chassis and engine rules.

For Red Bull, it marks a landmark year as they launch their own engine - Red Bull Ford Powertrains - for the first time.

On Tuesday evening, Red Bull confirmed that they will officially unveil the team’s new livery for 2026 on January 15.

Red Bull’s sister outfit, Racing Bulls, will also be present at the season launch in Detroit, showcasing their new colour scheme.

Speaking about the announcement, Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies said: “The launch of the Red Bull Ford Powertrains era represents not only a bold step into the future, but a powerful expression of what’s possible when world-class engineering, innovation, and passion come together.

“To see the energy, precision, and scale behind this project is inspiring. It’s the culmination of several years of collaboration between two great names in motorsport. We’re incredibly excited to begin this new chapter, driven by the same determination and excellence that defines both Ford and Red Bull.”

Ford’s president and CEO, Jim Farley, added: “Since we announced our return to F1 with Red Bull, the Ford team have been working night and day to get ready for 2026. But this is about so much more than just the racing.

“It is about how we use our learnings from F1 to make our cars and trucks better for our customers. What we will learn together with Red Bull will define the technologies of the future and that is what excites me most about this relationship.”

Red Bull’s driver plans for 2026

Max Verstappen will remain at Red Bull next year, having committed to the team ahead of the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman had been heavily linked with Mercedes amid Red Bull’s turbulent form this season, but opted to stay put.

The identity of his 2026 teammate remains unclear. Isack Hadjar has been strongly tipped for promotion, while Yuki Tsunoda is likely to be off the grid in 2026.

Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad are expected to form the Racing Bulls driver line-up, according to Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz.