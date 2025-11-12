Mercedes F1 valued at record £4.6bn as Toto Wolff looks to sell stake in team

Toto Wolff to sell Mercedes F1 stake valuing team at record £4.6bn

Toto Wolff is set to sell a stake in the Mercedes F1 team.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff owns a third of the F1 team
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff owns a third of the F1 team

Toto Wolff is in advanced talks to sell part of his one-third share in the Mercedes F1 team.

Based on the terms of the deal, first reported by Sportico, Mercedes would be worth an estimated £4.6 billion - a record for an F1 team.

The valuation eclipses the purchase last month of a stake in McLaren’s ownership company which valued the team at £3.5bn.

Wolff is reportedly looking to sell a shareholding in the region of 5%.

A Mercedes spokesperson said: "We will be making no comment on this. The governance of the team will remain unchanged, and all three partners are fully committed to the ongoing success of Mercedes-Benz in Formula One.”

Along with Wolff, Mercedes and chemicals giant Ineos each own a third of the company with 33% stakes.

Mercedes have won eight constructors’ world championships and nine drivers’ titles, six of which were won by Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes currently lie second in the 2025 constructors’ championship and have won two races this season courtesy of George Russell.

Russell is fourth in the drivers’ championship behind McLaren pair Lando Norris, and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli, who replaced seven-time world champion Hamilton following his switch to Ferrari, is seventh in the drivers’ championship. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

