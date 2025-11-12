Jenson Button delivers blunt response to Ferrari president's F1 driver criticism

Jenson Button's blunt response to Ferrari president's driver criticism

Jenson Button praised for direct response to Ferrari president John Elkann.

Jenson Button issued a direct response to Ferrari president John Elkann’s shock statement about his drivers.

Elkann took the unusual step of criticising Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc with rather disparaging comments following a hugely disappointing Sao Paulo Grand Prix last weekend.

Ferrari dropped to fourth place in the constructors’ championship after suffering a disastrous double DNF in Brazil, leaving them 36 points behind Mercedes and four adrift of Red Bull with three rounds to go.

Elkann said Hamilton and Leclerc “need to focus on driving and talk less”.

Speaking on Monday in Rome, Elkann stressed the team’s mechanics and engineers were performing well, but "if we look at the rest, it is not up to scratch”.

He added: "And we definitely have drivers who need to focus on driving and talk less because we still have important races ahead of us and getting second place is not impossible.

"In Bahrain, we won the World Endurance Championship title. When Ferrari is united, we get results.”

It is not clear exactly what prompted Elkann's criticism.

Following the race in Brazil, Hamilton called his maiden season with Ferrari "a nightmare"

The seven-time world champion and Leclerc both went on to deliver defiant messages on social media in the wake of Elkann's comments. 

Elkann's comments prompt backlash

Elkann’s comments are said to be constructive as to motivate his team to improve, but they have not been taken well by many, including 2009 world champion Button.

Replying to Sky Sports F1’s Instagram post featuring quotes from Elkann, Button bluntly responded: “Maybe John should lead by example.”

Button, who retired from motorsport after his final World Endurance Championship in Bahrain last weekend, has been met with praise by fans.

One said: “Grande Jenson, absolutely right.”

Another wrote: “My first thought, but means just a tad more from a WDC.”

“Exactly this… how unprofessional of him to come out and say this. Says it all about the culture in that team,” another fan said.

One simply wrote: “Jenson you legend.”

Another had a different suggestion, joking: “Get you in the seat, maybe…” 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

