‘Spark or slap?’ - Ferrari F1 president’s scathing comments questioned

‘Spark or slap?’ - Ferrari president’s scathing comments questioned

What was behind Ferrari president John Elkann's criticism of his drivers?

Leclerc and Hamilton both DNF'd in Brazil
Leclerc and Hamilton both DNF'd in Brazil

The reasoning behind Ferrari president John Elkann’s criticism of his drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc has been questioned.

Following a miserable Sao Paulo Grand Prix in which Ferrari suffered a double DNF, Elkann said Hamilton and Leclerc need to “talk less” in a surprising swipe at his drivers.

After the race, seven-time world champion Hamilton described his maiden season with Ferrari as a “nightmare”, before he and teammate Leclerc later issued defiant social media posts in the wake of Elkann’s eye-opening comments.

“I think it was more can we just focus please on not dropping down to fourth in the constructors’ and getting back into second or even third,” Sky Sports F1 pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz told The F1 Show when asked by host Simon Lazenby if Elkann's comments were 'a spark or slap'. 

“It’s a mark of how Ferrari are now judging their season, on where they finish in the constructors’. Second would be a success. They can rely on that. It’s cold hard points and data and they can say ‘we’ve had the second-quickest car, it’s not all so bad, we didn’t win a race but it’s all okay’.

“But let’s not forget that the people that got Ferrari to second in the constructors’ championship were Charles and Lewis, because they were just plugging in the points.

“And let’s not forget that this car has a fundamental flaw in it that the Belgium upgrade was not able to correct in terms of the Belgium plank and not being able to run the car low and not being able to find a fix around that.

“So it’s the drivers who have been getting the points in and for Elkann to publicly single them out… The drivers have got broad shoulders, Lewis did that message on social media, did you notice Charles Leclerc put one out as well?

“They were putting out a united front saying ‘look, we are only thinking of the best of the team’. That’s clearly what the drivers are thinking. It’s fine for Elkann to say what he wants, he’s the president of the team, but to say the drivers should think less about themselves and more about the team, the drivers are thinking about the team, of course they are.

“Maybe they caught Elkann at a point where he’d seen a double DNF, it’s the worst for a team, nobody likes to see a double DNF, that’s obvious. Whether Elkann will come to think whether his comments were a bit strong, I don’t know.

“What’s Lewis going to say? And what’s Charles going to say? ‘Oh I’m fine with it’. No one will buy that. You can’t deny what’s happening.”

Kravitz later suggested that “it was the nightmare thing that really got Elkann”.

Are Ferrari’s drivers being selfish?

Follow Sky Sports F1 analyst and former team strategist Bernie Collins admitted that drivers are selfish, though she stressed both Hamilton and Leclerc are ultimately pushing in the same direction to improve Ferrari.

“F1 drivers are fundamentally selfish people, that’s how they score points. They are out for them, they are out to get the drivers’ championship. That’s why we talk about it so much when McLaren try to get them to do the team thing,” Collins said.

“But both drivers’ intention was not to DNF on Sunday. On Sunday they were aligned, maximum points for either is what they were after.

“There used to be a saying when you were in the garage - ‘the beatings will continue until morale improves’. That’s a bit the situation, isn’t it? And what has that gained Ferrari? Not a lot.

“Ferrari have not won a championship in 19 years or something and neither Charles or Lewis have been there that long. There’s something else fundamentally when you look at the investment Ferrari are putting in and the result they are getting out in terms of championship points.

“The drivers fundamentally want to score as much points as they can, they both want to win. Lewis doesn’t want to be the Ferrari driver who’s not had a podium for the longest first season with Ferrari, he doesn’t want to have a winless first year. None of those things they want to happen.

“I can’t believe they are at such loggerheads within the team that they are not pushing the team or the engineering forward. Hopefully he was got at the wrong moment and didn’t quite choose his words well. It was a horrendous weekend for Ferrari.” 

‘Spark or slap?’ - Ferrari F1 president’s scathing comments questioned
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
McLaren’s Monza swap played on Piastri’s mind before Baku meltdown
1m ago
McLaren controversially swapped their drivers at Monza
MotoGP News
Valencia wildcard “important” for Yamaha V4 MotoGP “direction”
31m ago
Augusto Fernandez, 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Explained: How Red Bull blunder doubled Yuki Tsunoda's pain
1h ago
Red Bull started working on Tsunoda's car too soon
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez puts trust in Ducati’s “good riders” in Valencia MotoGP test absence
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
‘Spark or slap?’ - Ferrari president’s scathing comments questioned
2h ago
Leclerc and Hamilton both DNF'd in Brazil

More News

RR News
Honda retains John McGuinness for Isle of Man TT 2026, key change for Dean Harrison
3h ago
John McGuinness, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
BSB News
Bimota BSB team reveals one rookie in half-changed 2026 line-up
3h ago
Joe Talbot, Max Cook sign with FS-3 Bimota for BSB 2026. Credit: Kawasaki UK.
F1 News
Jenson Button's blunt response to Ferrari president's driver criticism
3h ago
Jenson Button
BSB News
Honda BSB team announces Ryan Vickers teammate as World Champion returns
4h ago
Jason O'Halloran signs with Honda Racing UK for BSB 2026. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
MotoGP News
Thailand MotoGP gets multi-year contract extension after F1 speculation
4h ago
2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, race start. Credit: Gold and Goose.