Racing Bulls take action after F1 team member encouraged Lando Norris boos

Racing Bulls have apologised after a video on social media showed a team member appearing to encourage booing of Lando Norris at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Norris has faced booing from sections of fans following his last two victories in Mexico City and Brazil.

The Briton moved 24 points clear of McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri with three rounds to go thanks to his second consecutive win last weekend.

A video surfaced on social media showing a Racing Bulls staff member making a thumbs-down gesture towards the crowd as Norris went on to the podium to collect his winners’ trophy.

A fellow team member appeared to gesture for them to stop and put the person’s arm down.

In a statement, Racing Bulls confirmed the matter had been handled internally.

The Faenza-based outfit said the action “doesn’t reflect our team’s values or the spirit”.

“We believe in celebrating great racing and showing respect to every driver, team and fan both on and off the track,” it added.

Racing Bulls drivers Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar finished Sunday’s race seventh and eighth.

The booing for Norris in Brazil was less noticeable than in Mexico.

After his win in Mexico City, Norris brushed off the hecklers.

"People can do what they want, honestly," he said. "They have the right to do it if they want to do it. I think that's sport sometimes.

"I don't know why I can't stop laughing when I get booed. I think it makes it more entertaining for me. So yeah, they can keep doing it if they want.

"Of course, you don't want it. I prefer to have people cheer for me. It was the same in Monza and a few other places.

"I don't know why, I just can't stop laughing, so if they want to continue they can."

