Red-faced ferry company apologises after “adult film” leaves F1 fans shocked

F1 fans were left shocked after a ferry company mistakenly played an “adult film” after the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The incident happened on the 4pm ferry from Dieppe in France to Newhaven on Sunday October 26 - the day of the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The lounge television was set to screen the grand prix for passengers during a delay for a technical issue with the ferry.

One passenger told The Argus that children were “screaming” and people were left “really disgruntled”.

“I’d gone to main reception to tell them I was getting off and to transfer me from a car passenger to foot passenger, when suddenly kids ran out of the recliner lounge area screaming,” the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

“Some parents came out and they were asking the man who worked there to sort the tv out, they were saying ‘there’s hardcore porn on the tv’.

“I couldn’t see it, but it was audible. There were parents explaining to their children that not all adults do that. It was a bit mad.

“I don’t know how it got on there. It was a whole mess with the ferry crossing. People were really disgruntled.”

The television was eventually turned off by a member of staff.

The ferry company in question, DFDS, have apologised for the incident.

“During the delay, a group of passengers asked if they could watch the F1 Grand Prix on the TV in the onboard lounges,” a company spokesperson said.

"Unfortunately, the crew were not aware that once this programme finished, the next item to be broadcast was an adult film. Once the crew were alerted to the content by a passenger the channel was swiftly changed.

“Moreover, the channel has now been removed from the list of available stations on the ship to ensure that this will not happen again. We are very sorry for the understandable upset and anger that this caused for the families onboard who unfortunately viewed this content.”

McLaren’s Lando Norris won the Mexico City Grand Prix to reclaim the lead of the championship from teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri.