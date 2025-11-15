Was Max Verstappen’s F1 Sao Paulo GP comeback as good as his 2024 win?

Red Bull consider Max Verstappen’s incredible comeback drive at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to be as good as his victory in 2024.

Four-time world champion Verstappen produced one of his greatest drives as he sensationally fought back from the pitlane, and an early puncture, to claim third place in Sunday’s race in Brazil.

Similarities were immediately drawn to Verstappen’s stunning victory from 17th on the grid at last year’s chaotic wet race at Interlagos, and Red Bull believe both to be equally impressive.

“Credit to Max for the sensational drive,” Mekies said. “He won last year here from P16 on the wet [P17 on the grid]. I think we would probably agree that it was as sensational as last year to bring it to P3 from the pitlane on a dry, relatively uneventful race.”

Both McLaren team principal Andrea Stella and winner Lando Norris felt Verstappen could have been in contention for the win without his early puncture.

"Impossible to know,” the Dutchman replied when asked if the puncture robbed him of a victory. “I don’t know if the hard tyre was going to be a really good tyre. I felt fine on the medium, felt fine on the soft.

"Maybe the medium had a bit more grip from what I could see around me. But at the same time, you're all in dirty air, you're just sliding around, so it's impossible to know.

“But for sure, it's not ideal. To pit again, be on the medium back in the pack fully, and then have to go all the way through the field — I think that compromised a bit that first stint on the medium.

"I had to pass quite a few cars, you’re overheating tyres constantly, so that was a bit more of a difficult stint towards the end — I would say the last eight, 10 laps. But still, a very strong race for us."

Verstappen’s performance impressive rivals

Verstappen’s performance caught the eye of Red Bull’s rivals, with Norris refusing to rule him out of championship contention despite being 49 points clear with three rounds to go.

Meanwhile, McLaren boss Stella stated: "They showed a performance and a pace in the race that meant that without the situation in qualifying, I think Verstappen would have been there for the victory.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was also impressed.

“Well, it's quite interesting, the big step they made today. Fresh engine obviously always helps, like we had with Lewis [Hamilton] back in the day,” he said, referring to Hamilton’s superb fightback win in Brazil in 2021.

“But you never discount Max, even if he starts from last. A few years ago it was a wet race, so you kind of get your head around it, but that was a dry race – that's the reason why he's a four-time world champion.”