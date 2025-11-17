Ferrari accused of “undermining” drivers after John Elkann criticism

Damon Hill's view on John Elkann's criticism of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

John Elkann
John Elkann

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill believes John Elkann’s public criticism of Ferrari’s two drivers was “demoralising”.

Ferrari endured a miserable Sao Paulo Grand Prix as both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton failed to finish the race.

Leclerc received significant car damage through no fault of his own, coming off worse after Oscar Piastri and Kimi Antonelli’s tangle at Turn 1.

Hamilton was involved in a couple of incidents, leading to floor damage.

He retired midway through the race after running outside of the top 10.

Shortly after their woeful Brazil weekend, Elkann gave his perspective on the team’s performance.

The Ferrari chairman launched a bizarre attack on Leclerc and Hamilton, telling them to “focus on driving” and “talk less”.

Elkann’s comments have been widely criticised since.

Speaking to Mirror Sport, Hill felt Elkann had undermined Leclerc and Hamilton.

“I saw the interview. I was a bit surprised at what I heard and I think a lot of people were. I didn’t notice [the drivers] saying anything outrageous, maybe I missed a few quotes somewhere. I don’t know what’s happened,” Hill said. “They’re going to be critical. They’re part of the team, but drivers are sort of the end-user of the product. They’re not likely to say that everything’s wonderful when it clearly isn’t.

“It’s a Formula 1 organisation and so there are a lot of moving parts in there. [Ferrari] have not really covered themselves in glory. They’ve had too many ups and downs this year.

“It can be quite… I don’t know what the right word for it is. It’s not humiliating, but it can be demoralising a little bit. I’m sure he must have said that to them in private, but when you say something in public, then it can be undermining.”

Unique Ferrari relationship

Leclerc and Hamilton aren’t the first drivers to be on the wrong end of comments from Ferrari’s top management.

Over the years, Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell and Sebastian Vettel were all publicly rebuked by Ferrari chiefs.

Ferrari’s title drought stretches back to 2008, when they last won the constructors’ championship.

Hill thinks Elkann’s comments show that a driver at Ferrari is simply “someone who’s passing through”.

“But, ultimately, the Ferrari boss pays them and they’re there to do a job, so that is always the relationship,” Hill added.

“You’re supposed to be working for the team. If they’ve been saying the wrong things, you’re going to get some kickback every now and then.

“It does highlight the fact that the driver is someone who’s passing through and the team stays, particularly a team like Ferrari, is there forever. Or a long time, anyway.”

Ferrari accused of “undermining” F1 drivers after John Elkann criticism
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez names two key figures in MotoGP growth: “If he doesn’t arrive…”
1h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Alex Rins issues warning to Yamaha MotoGP team-mates ahead of V4 test
1h ago
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Aprilia reacts to Valencia MotoGP win: ‘Normally we are s**t at the end of a season’
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Pirelli make drastic Qatar GP change amid F1 tyre concerns
2h ago
Qatar GP start
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas backs Lewis Hamilton to come good at Ferrari despite slow start
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas

More News

MotoGP Feature
MotoGP Concessions: What Honda loses by moving from Rank D to Rank C
2h ago
Luca Marini, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Ferrari accused of “undermining” drivers after John Elkann criticism
3h ago
John Elkann
MotoGP News
MotoGP race winner leaves paddock “sad to see I have a lot of potential”
3h ago
Miguel Oliveira, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
How to watch 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: TV channels & live stream
3h ago
The start of Las Vegas 2024
MotoGP News
When will Pecco Bagnaia begin 2027 MotoGP talks with Ducati?
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP