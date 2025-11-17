Ferrari accused of “undermining” drivers after John Elkann criticism

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill believes John Elkann’s public criticism of Ferrari’s two drivers was “demoralising”.

Ferrari endured a miserable Sao Paulo Grand Prix as both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton failed to finish the race.

Leclerc received significant car damage through no fault of his own, coming off worse after Oscar Piastri and Kimi Antonelli’s tangle at Turn 1.

Hamilton was involved in a couple of incidents, leading to floor damage.

He retired midway through the race after running outside of the top 10.

Shortly after their woeful Brazil weekend, Elkann gave his perspective on the team’s performance.

The Ferrari chairman launched a bizarre attack on Leclerc and Hamilton, telling them to “focus on driving” and “talk less”.

Elkann’s comments have been widely criticised since.

Speaking to Mirror Sport, Hill felt Elkann had undermined Leclerc and Hamilton.

“I saw the interview. I was a bit surprised at what I heard and I think a lot of people were. I didn’t notice [the drivers] saying anything outrageous, maybe I missed a few quotes somewhere. I don’t know what’s happened,” Hill said. “They’re going to be critical. They’re part of the team, but drivers are sort of the end-user of the product. They’re not likely to say that everything’s wonderful when it clearly isn’t.

“It’s a Formula 1 organisation and so there are a lot of moving parts in there. [Ferrari] have not really covered themselves in glory. They’ve had too many ups and downs this year.

“It can be quite… I don’t know what the right word for it is. It’s not humiliating, but it can be demoralising a little bit. I’m sure he must have said that to them in private, but when you say something in public, then it can be undermining.”

Unique Ferrari relationship

Leclerc and Hamilton aren’t the first drivers to be on the wrong end of comments from Ferrari’s top management.

Over the years, Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell and Sebastian Vettel were all publicly rebuked by Ferrari chiefs.

Ferrari’s title drought stretches back to 2008, when they last won the constructors’ championship.

Hill thinks Elkann’s comments show that a driver at Ferrari is simply “someone who’s passing through”.

“But, ultimately, the Ferrari boss pays them and they’re there to do a job, so that is always the relationship,” Hill added.

“You’re supposed to be working for the team. If they’ve been saying the wrong things, you’re going to get some kickback every now and then.

“It does highlight the fact that the driver is someone who’s passing through and the team stays, particularly a team like Ferrari, is there forever. Or a long time, anyway.”