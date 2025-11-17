Valtteri Bottas backs Lewis Hamilton to come good at Ferrari despite slow start

Valtteri Bottas is confident Lewis Hamilton “will be fine” at Ferrari despite a disappointing first F1 campaign with the team.

Heading into the final three races of the 2025 F1 season, Hamilton has yet to finish on the podium for Ferrari.

His standout moment remains winning the sprint race in China. However, that weekend also highlighted a major flaw with this year’s Ferrari, forcing the team to run a compromised setup.

While Hamilton has made progress - particularly since the summer break in reducing his deficit to teammate Charles Leclerc - it’s been a year to forget for the seven-time world champion.

Bottas, who was Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes between 2017 and 2021, conceded the British driver’s adaptation period is taking “longer than expected”, but believes it will work out eventually.

“It’s always a big change, especially for him,” Bottas told Motorsport.com’s Brazil edition.

“He stayed at Mercedes for a long time, so he got used to the way they work.

“He was very much the ‘driver of the team’, you know? So it’s a big change: cultural, equipment, language as well.

“I think everyone agrees that it’s taking longer than expected for him to adapt, but he showed his speed at times. I think next year will show what he can still do.

“I think so [there is a lot of talk]. People need to talk, it’s natural. But maybe some people have also underestimated Charles, how good he is. So yes, I think he will be fine.”

Can Hamilton end his F1 podium drought?

Hamilton’s F1 podium drought stretches back nearly a year. 

He finished second to George Russell at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, producing a strong recovery after a poor qualifying session.

Since then, Hamilton hasn’t finished higher than fourth in a grand prix.

Las Vegas could be his best chance to return to the podium for Ferrari. It has been a track that suits Ferrari since joining the calendar in 2023.

Leclerc finished second to Max Verstappen in the inaugural race, while Ferrari claimed third and fourth last year.

“If I'd done my job yesterday, it would have been a breeze today,” Hamilton said after the 2024 Las Vegas GP.

"But it's ok. I had fun coming from 10th. The team did a fantastic job.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

