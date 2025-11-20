Gabriel Bortoleto reveals injury after huge 57G F1 Sao Paulo GP crash

Gabriel Bortoleto reveals injury after huge 57G Brazil crash

Gabriel Bortoleto reveals he suffered from pain after his enormous shunt in Brazil.

Bortoleto destroyed his Sauber in the scary accident
Bortoleto destroyed his Sauber in the scary accident

Gabriel Bortoleto has revealed he sustained minor leg pain as a result of his enormous crash at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The Sauber driver suffered a violent during the sprint race on Saturday in Brazil when he attempted to overtake Alex Albon’s Williams on the run to Turn 1.

Bortoleto lost control of his car and smashed into the inside wall, before being sent hurtling to the outside barriers in a terrifying incident which destroyed his Sauber.

The brutal impact was recorded at a huge 57G, though it was confirmed at the time that Bortoleto was unhurt. 

Bortoleto has now divulged that he suffered a minor injury in the wake of his sprint race crash.

“I was very lucky. I had a bit of pain in my left leg but it went away one or two days after the crash, so that was great,” the Brazilian told Sky Sports F1 ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“When I hit the brakes, the DRS was still in the closing procedure. It was not fully closed, I had big rear locking because of that.

“I hit a bump when I hit the brakes, so I spun to the inside wall. Lots of learnings and what to do if I need to divebomb down the inside at Turn One in Sao Paulo next year.”

Bortoleto went on to suffer a second crash in as many days on the opening lap of Sunday’s grand prix in Brazil after appearing to be squeezed by Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

That compounded a miserable first F1 weekend on home soil for Bortoleto, who has enjoyed an impressive rookie season with Sauber.

Bortoleto has scored 19 points this season, with his vastly experienced teammate Nico Hulkenberg amassing 43.

Sauber sit ninth in the constructors’ championship with three races remaining this season, but are just 20 points behind sixth-placed Racing Bulls and 10 behind Aston Martin, who occupy seventh. 

Gabriel Bortoleto reveals injury after huge 57G F1 Sao Paulo GP crash
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Valencia test marked a “first time” for one Ducati MotoGP rider
3m ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Valencia test
MotoGP News
“Big change” for KTM in Valencia MotoGP test, “but balance not correct”
38m ago
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Valencia test
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda “nervous” about F1 future as crunch Red Bull call nears
1h ago
Tsunoda's F1 future remains up in the air
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista aims to repeat MotoGP champion’s achievement in WorldSBK 2026
1h ago
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals doctor’s ultimatum he couldn’t take for Valencia MotoGP test
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Gabriel Bortoleto reveals injury after huge 57G Brazil crash
2h ago
Bortoleto destroyed his Sauber in the scary accident
F1 News
Why Max Verstappen wants Daniel Ricciardo’s old F1 race number
2h ago
Verstappen has used #1 since the start of 2022
MotoGP News
Aprilia engineer reveals “stretch the cover” goal of radical MotoGP aero change
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2025 MotoGP race winner wary of “fake” grip after positive Valencia test
2h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Valencia test
MotoGP News
VR46 star makes intriguing comparison after debut MotoGP test
3h ago
Celestino Vietti, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Valencia test