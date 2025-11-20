Max Verstappen is considering changing his F1 race number - providing he is allowed.

The Red Bull driver has sported the #1 for since the start of the 2022 season as a result of winning the past four world championships, but Verstappen appears set to revert to his number of choice for 2026 with his chances of winning this year’s world title fading.

Since 2014, F1 drivers have been allowed to choose a personal number to keep throughout their careers.

Verstappen picked 33 and would automatically switch back to that next year, assuming he does not pull off a miraculous championship triumph in the final three races of the season.

However, Verstappen has revealed that he would like to exchange his current number for the #3, which was most recently used by former Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

For this to happen, special dispensation would need to be granted.

When asked what number he will race with next year, Verstappen told Dutch media in Las Vegas: “That’s a very good question!

“I will look at it over the winter, but my favourite number is #3. We just need to see whether that is actually possible.”

What are the rules for F1 race numbers?

Ricciardo was the last F1 driver to use #3

F1 driver number choices expire once they have not competed in the world championship for two seasons, which is not yet true for Ricciardo, who last raced at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen would need the FIA to agree to such a switch, given the circumstances.

His bid may be boosted by the fact that Ricciardo has already announced his retirement from motorsport, ruling out a possible return to F1.

“I actually wanted #69, but my dad said ‘that’s not a good idea’,” Verstappen added. "But that number always looks the same, no matter how you look at the car!

“#69 would be very good for the photos and marketing, and for the caps as well. It doesn’t matter how you wear them, it always stays #69. In that respect it would be a good marketing tool.

“I also like #27, but Nico already has that. I think #2 and #7 look really nice together in terms of shape. So #3 is my favourite number, but there are several numbers I find cool.”

Driver numbers were brought up at the latest meeting of the F1 Commission.

“Changes to the regulation on permanent competition numbers for drivers, introduced for the 2014 season, were discussed," the FIA revealed. "It was agreed that a proposal for drivers to change their numbers during their career would be permitted.”

This reportedly came at the request of Red Bull.