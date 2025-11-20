Why Max Verstappen wants Daniel Ricciardo’s old F1 race number

Max Verstappen is eyeing an F1 race number exchange for 2026.

Verstappen has used #1 since the start of 2022
Verstappen has used #1 since the start of 2022

Max Verstappen is considering changing his F1 race number - providing he is allowed. 

The Red Bull driver has sported the #1 for since the start of the 2022 season as a result of winning the past four world championships, but Verstappen appears set to revert to his number of choice for 2026 with his chances of winning this year’s world title fading.

Since 2014, F1 drivers have been allowed to choose a personal number to keep throughout their careers. 

Verstappen picked 33 and would automatically switch back to that next year, assuming he does not pull off a miraculous championship triumph in the final three races of the season.

However, Verstappen has revealed that he would like to exchange his current number for the #3, which was most recently used by former Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

For this to happen, special dispensation would need to be granted.

When asked what number he will race with next year, Verstappen told Dutch media in Las Vegas: “That’s a very good question!

“I will look at it over the winter, but my favourite number is #3. We just need to see whether that is actually possible.”

What are the rules for F1 race numbers?

Ricciardo was the last F1 driver to use #3
Ricciardo was the last F1 driver to use #3

F1 driver number choices expire once they have not competed in the world championship for two seasons, which is not yet true for Ricciardo, who last raced at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix. 

Verstappen would need the FIA to agree to such a switch, given the circumstances. 

His bid may be boosted by the fact that Ricciardo has already announced his retirement from motorsport, ruling out a possible return to F1.

“I actually wanted #69, but my dad said ‘that’s not a good idea’,” Verstappen added. "But that number always looks the same, no matter how you look at the car!

“#69 would be very good for the photos and marketing, and for the caps as well. It doesn’t matter how you wear them, it always stays #69. In that respect it would be a good marketing tool.

“I also like #27, but Nico already has that. I think #2 and #7 look really nice together in terms of shape. So #3 is my favourite number, but there are several numbers I find cool.”

Driver numbers were brought up at the latest meeting of the F1 Commission.

“Changes to the regulation on permanent competition numbers for drivers, introduced for the 2014 season, were discussed," the FIA revealed. "It was agreed that a proposal for drivers to change their numbers during their career would be permitted.”

This reportedly came at the request of Red Bull. 

Why Max Verstappen wants Daniel Ricciardo’s old F1 race number
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Why Max Verstappen wants Daniel Ricciardo’s old F1 race number
3m ago
Verstappen has used #1 since the start of 2022
MotoGP News
Aprilia engineer reveals “stretch the cover” goal of radical MotoGP aero change
3m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2025 MotoGP race winner wary of “fake” grip after positive Valencia test
24m ago
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Valencia test
MotoGP News
VR46 star makes intriguing comparison after debut MotoGP test
51m ago
Celestino Vietti, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Valencia test
F1 News
Lance Stroll lands Franco Colapinto dig to escalate driver beef
1h ago
Stroll has fired back at Colapinto

More News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton defends work ethic in response to Ferrari chairman’s rebuke
1h ago
Hamilton described his maiden season with Ferrari as a "nightmare"
F1 News
Helmut Marko: Red Bull revival “like the old days” following Christian Horner’s exit
3h ago
Helmut Marko
F1 News
Max Verstappen baffled by “weird” Christian Horner question about F1 title comeback
4h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
George Russell calls on Mercedes to be “realistic” about repeating Las Vegas F1 win
5h ago
George Russell
F1 News
Lando Norris admits “worst on grid” weakness could ruin Las Vegas GP hopes
6h ago
Lando Norris