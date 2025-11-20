Helmut Marko compares Hadjar with Schumacher and Senna

Red Bull's Helmut Marko has likened Isack Hadjar to two of F1's greatest drivers.

Hadjar has enjoyed an impressive rookie F1 season
Hadjar has enjoyed an impressive rookie F1 season

Helmut Marko says Isack Hadjar has a trait comparable to F1 greats Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna.

Marko believes Hadjar has the same quality shared by two of F1’s greatest-ever world champions; Schumacher, who claimed seven world championships, and Senna, who won three drivers’ titles.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Marko’s remarkable claim came during an appearance on F1’s Beyond the Grid podcast.

When asked if he felt Hadjar had what it takes to win championships, Marko replied: “Yes. Simple example. Most of the circuits are new for him, and after three laps, he's competitive.

“I followed Michael Schumacher very closely, and also [Ayrton] Senna - they all had it: they didn't need 15 laps or how many tests. They come, boof, and they are there.”

Is Hadjar destined for 2026 Red Bull seat?

Hadjar is enjoying an impressive rookie F1 season at Racing Bulls and appears set for promotion alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull next year.

The 21-year-old Frenchman is widely expected to replace the struggling Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull.

Red Bull will make a final call on their 2026 driver line-up following the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next month.

But given Marko’s latest comments, promotion for Hadjar feels inevitable.

Hadjar sits 10th in the drivers’ championship having scored 43 points, seven more than teammate Liam Lawson.

Racing Bulls occupy sixth in the constructors’ championship and are 10 points clear of Aston Martin heading into the final three rounds. 

Helmut Marko compares Isack Hadjar with F1 greats Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Helmut Marko compares Hadjar with Schumacher and Senna
1h ago
Hadjar has enjoyed an impressive rookie F1 season
MotoGP News
Jorge Lorenzo: Results will decide future of two MotoGP heavyweights
1h ago
Jorge Lorenzo, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test, pit wall. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Felipe Massa discovers judge’s key ruling over F1 2008 lawsuit
2h ago
Massa is seeking damages for missing out on the 2008 F1 world title
MotoGP News
Toprak Razgatlioglu insider “not watching our Toprak” in early MotoGP adaptation
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Feature
2026 WorldSBK rider line-up: The grid so far, and the latest rumours
3h ago
Iker Lecuona

More News

F1 News
How Lando Norris turned around his season - and F1 title prospects
3h ago
Norris is in a strong position to win the world championship
WSBK News
Tarran Mackenzie pens 2026 WorldSBK deal with Ducati team
3h ago
Tarran Mackenzie, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Ferrari’s ‘public wrist-slapping’ of drivers slammed as "embarrassing"
4h ago
Leclerc and Hamilton came under fire from Elkann
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez gives works Ducati verdict: ‘I don’t want to know Pecco Bagnaia’s issues’
5h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Valencia test marked a “first time” for one Ducati MotoGP rider
5h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Valencia test