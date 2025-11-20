Helmut Marko compares Isack Hadjar with F1 greats Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna

Helmut Marko says Isack Hadjar has a trait comparable to F1 greats Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna.

Marko believes Hadjar has the same quality shared by two of F1’s greatest-ever world champions; Schumacher, who claimed seven world championships, and Senna, who won three drivers’ titles.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Marko’s remarkable claim came during an appearance on F1’s Beyond the Grid podcast.

When asked if he felt Hadjar had what it takes to win championships, Marko replied: “Yes. Simple example. Most of the circuits are new for him, and after three laps, he's competitive.

“I followed Michael Schumacher very closely, and also [Ayrton] Senna - they all had it: they didn't need 15 laps or how many tests. They come, boof, and they are there.”

Is Hadjar destined for 2026 Red Bull seat?

Hadjar is enjoying an impressive rookie F1 season at Racing Bulls and appears set for promotion alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull next year.

The 21-year-old Frenchman is widely expected to replace the struggling Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull.

Red Bull will make a final call on their 2026 driver line-up following the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next month.

But given Marko’s latest comments, promotion for Hadjar feels inevitable.

Hadjar sits 10th in the drivers’ championship having scored 43 points, seven more than teammate Liam Lawson.

Racing Bulls occupy sixth in the constructors’ championship and are 10 points clear of Aston Martin heading into the final three rounds.