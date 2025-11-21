Charles Leclerc summoned over unusual double practice breach at F1 Las Vegas GP

Charles Leclerc has been summoned to the stewards for an unusual double breach during second practice at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver pulled off after appearing to suffer a gearbox issue in the closing stages of a curtailed second practice session in Sin City as two late red flags disrupted proceedings.

“Something broke. Gearbox. Can I shift or not?” Leclerc was heard asking his race engineer, who responded: “Do not shift.”

The incident meant Leclerc missed out on a few laps at the end of FP2, but the Monegasque could be in further trouble.

Leclerc will be investigated for two alleged breaches of the FIA Formula 1 Sporting Regulations.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Leclerc allegedly did not replace his steering wheel or turn off the ERS on his Ferrari after grinding to a halt.

"Alleged breach of Article 26.5 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations – driver did not replace the steering wheel and turn off the ERS,” the FIA stewards’ summons read.

Leclerc topped opening practice in Lass Vegas, before ending up third in FP2, 0.161 seconds off the pace set by McLaren's championship leader Lando Norris.

Second practice was interrupted by two separate red flags for a suspected loose manhole cover at the final corner, Turn 17.

The delays and disruption meant a true representation of the competitive picture could not be formed heading into final practice and qualifying.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT