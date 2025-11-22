Lando Norris reveals Sebastian Vettel’s key role in 2025 F1 title race

Lando Norris has opened up on the role Sebastian Vettel has played during his F1 career.

Norris is on track to win his first F1 title with three rounds to go.

The British driver holds a 24-point advantage over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri ahead of Sunday’s race in Las Vegas.

Back-to-back wins have put the title firmly in Norris’ grasp as he looks to become McLaren’s first world champion since 2008.

It has not been plain sailing for Norris, who struggled with McLaren’s 2025 F1 car at the start of the year.

His form has since picked up, and he has not finished behind his teammate since the Belgian Grand Prix, which took place before the summer break.

While teammate Piastri has Mark Webber in his corner, Vettel has remained a close ally to Norris.

Ironically, Webber and Vettel had an intense rivalry at Red Bull during their five years as teammates — most notably in 2010, when both drivers were in contention for the title.

Vettel ultimately came out on top after a disappointing end to the season for Webber, who crashed out in Korea before a strategy blunder in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Norris on Vettel mentorship

Ahead of this weekend’s race in Las Vegas, Norris spoke about how Vettel has been “very helpful” over the years.

Norris highlighted Vettel’s support in “the bad times, but also the good times”.

“He’s probably been a guy that naturally came about and he’s been very helpful,” Norris explained.

“He’s been through everything over the years so, a super nice guy and he’s been always very helpful in the bad times, but also the good times. In terms of how to keep focused and keep your head down, how to get through those tough times but also how to use the good times to continue to help yourself improve.

to come from a guy like him, he was the guy I was watching when I was a kid, so it’s certainly a cool thing.

“He still does a lot outside of Formula 1 now, but still uses the fact he’s a four-time world champion and an incredible driver. I think just a lot of people have a huge amount of respect for him, for what he achieved but also what he does now outside of F1.

“He’s just an incredible person, he’s a very down to earth nice person. That’s maybe not what everyone would expect from a world champion or someone who’s achieved that kind of thing, but he is. And he’s always down to have a chat, have a laugh, have a coffee, whatever it may be.”