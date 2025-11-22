George Russell set the pace in final practice for the 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

It was a difficult session for all 20 drivers as the track started off quite damp, forcing teams to run intermediates early on. Track conditions slowly improved, with F1 championship leader Lando Norris the first driver to brave a switch to dry tyres.

The times quickly tumbled, with Russell and Max Verstappen exchanging fastest laps at the top of the leaderboard. Russell ended FP3 just over two-tenths ahead of the Red Bull driver.

Verstappen lamented traffic on his final run as he locked up into the corner before the very long back straight. Alex Albon rounded out the top three for Williams as they continue to show impressive speed this weekend.

Isack Hadjar was fourth for Racing Bulls ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton was 1.2s off Russell’s benchmark. Next up was Kimi Antonelli in sixth, ahead of Liam Lawson.

Both Aston Martins were inside the top 10 — Lance Stroll ahead of Fernando Alonso — while Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10. Charles Leclerc ended the session 15th, having failed to improve on his final run.

Neither McLaren driver set representative laps as they opted to remain in the pit lane. Oscar Piastri finished 19th, with Lando Norris 20th in the classification.

Russell tops FP3 in Las Vegas

2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Practice Results (3) 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m34.054s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m34.281s 3 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m34.875s 4 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m35.169s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m35.269s 6 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m35.385s 7 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m35.439s 8 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m35.533s 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m35.540s 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m35.562s 11 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m35.586s 12 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m35.662s 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m35.738s 14 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m35.817s 15 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m35.908s 16 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m36.305s 17 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m36.650s 18 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m36.667s 19 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m37.023s 20 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m37.112s