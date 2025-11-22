2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Full results from final practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Round 22 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
George Russell set the pace in final practice for the 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
It was a difficult session for all 20 drivers as the track started off quite damp, forcing teams to run intermediates early on. Track conditions slowly improved, with F1 championship leader Lando Norris the first driver to brave a switch to dry tyres.
The times quickly tumbled, with Russell and Max Verstappen exchanging fastest laps at the top of the leaderboard. Russell ended FP3 just over two-tenths ahead of the Red Bull driver.
Verstappen lamented traffic on his final run as he locked up into the corner before the very long back straight. Alex Albon rounded out the top three for Williams as they continue to show impressive speed this weekend.
Isack Hadjar was fourth for Racing Bulls ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton was 1.2s off Russell’s benchmark. Next up was Kimi Antonelli in sixth, ahead of Liam Lawson.
Both Aston Martins were inside the top 10 — Lance Stroll ahead of Fernando Alonso — while Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10. Charles Leclerc ended the session 15th, having failed to improve on his final run.
Neither McLaren driver set representative laps as they opted to remain in the pit lane. Oscar Piastri finished 19th, with Lando Norris 20th in the classification.
Russell tops FP3 in Las Vegas
|2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m34.054s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m34.281s
|3
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m34.875s
|4
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m35.169s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m35.269s
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m35.385s
|7
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m35.439s
|8
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m35.533s
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m35.540s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m35.562s
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m35.586s
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m35.662s
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m35.738s
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m35.817s
|15
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m35.908s
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m36.305s
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m36.650s
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m36.667s
|19
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m37.023s
|20
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m37.112s