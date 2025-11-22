2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Full results from final practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Round 22 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

George Russell
George Russell

George Russell set the pace in final practice for the 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

It was a difficult session for all 20 drivers as the track started off quite damp, forcing teams to run intermediates early on. Track conditions slowly improved, with F1 championship leader Lando Norris the first driver to brave a switch to dry tyres.

The times quickly tumbled, with Russell and Max Verstappen exchanging fastest laps at the top of the leaderboard. Russell ended FP3 just over two-tenths ahead of the Red Bull driver.

Verstappen lamented traffic on his final run as he locked up into the corner before the very long back straight. Alex Albon rounded out the top three for Williams as they continue to show impressive speed this weekend.

Isack Hadjar was fourth for Racing Bulls ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton was 1.2s off Russell’s benchmark. Next up was Kimi Antonelli in sixth, ahead of Liam Lawson.

Both Aston Martins were inside the top 10 — Lance Stroll ahead of Fernando Alonso — while Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10. Charles Leclerc ended the session 15th, having failed to improve on his final run.

Neither McLaren driver set representative laps as they opted to remain in the pit lane. Oscar Piastri finished 19th, with Lando Norris 20th in the classification.

Russell tops FP3 in Las Vegas

2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m34.054s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m34.281s
3Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m34.875s
4Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m35.169s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m35.269s
6Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m35.385s
7Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing1m35.439s
8Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m35.533s
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m35.540s
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m35.562s
11Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m35.586s
12Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m35.662s
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m35.738s
14Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m35.817s
15Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m35.908s
16Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m36.305s
17Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m36.650s
18Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m36.667s
19Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m37.023s
20Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m37.112s
2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lando Norris reveals Sebastian Vettel’s key role in 2025 F1 title race
36m ago
Lando Norris
F1
2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying LIVE - Can Norris make it three-peat of poles?
54m ago
Las Vegas Sphere
F1 Results
2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
2h ago
George Russell
F1 News
FIA reveal fix to Las Vegas GP drain covers after overnight inspections
3h ago
FIA checks in Las Vegas
F1 News
Ollie Bearman brands “sketchy” Las Vegas GP “least enjoyable street track” in F1
3h ago
Oliver Bearman

More News

F1
2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix FP3 - As it happened: Russell fastest
4h ago
Las Vegas GP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals moment he “started to realise” 2025 MotoGP title was his
10h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller explains how Yamaha’s V4 reminds him of Honda, KTM and Ducati
11h ago
Jack Miller, Andrea Dovizioso, 2025 Valencia MotoGP Test
MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega: “I was nervous, it's your last chance”
12h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Valencia MotoGP test
F1 News
Jenson Button reveals reason behind timing of retirement decision
13h ago
Jenson Button has retired from racing