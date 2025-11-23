Lewis Hamilton says he feels “terrible” as he endures what he has branded as being “the worst season ever”.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton recovered from a disastrous qualifying which left him dead last on the grid to grab the final point on offer in 10th at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

But Hamilton was visibly downcast as he gave a brief interview to Sky Sports following the race in Sin City.

"I feel terrible,” Hamilton stated. "It's been the worst season ever and no matter how much I try it just keeps getting worse.

"I'm trying everything in and out of the car.”

Hamilton has suffered a disappointing maiden season with Ferrari, which he described as being a “nightmare” following a retirement at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix last time out.

The 40-year-old Briton’s blockbuster switch from Mercedes to Ferrari has not lived up to expectations and Hamilton is yet to finish on a grand prix podium in red.

Other than taking a dominant sprint race win at the second round of the season in China, it has been a miserable 2025 for Hamilton, who has been convincingly outperformed by teammate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton is 73 points adrift of Leclerc and sixth in the drivers’ championship, while his replacement at Mercedes, Kimi Antonelli, is now just 17 points behind with two rounds remaining.

Hamilton facing ‘tough moment’ in career

Jenson Button praised his former McLaren teammate for the way he has handled himself amid a “tough moment” in his career.

“I feel Lewis has carried himself really well this year,” the 2009 world champion told Sky Sports F1.

“It’s been a very difficult season for someone of his calibre to have difficult races, and he’s carried himself so well.

“This is the first time I feel that we’ve really seen him seriously deflated and it gets to you. Mentally it’s draining when you have a few bad races.

“It felt like it was on the up and this might be just one bad race and it might be back for the next one. I hope so. He’s very good at that, if he has a bad race he’s very good at turning it around at the next one.

“It won’t weigh on him after this one but it’s a tough moment for him in his career right now.”

