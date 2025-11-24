Brutal Lando Norris take after Max Verstappen ‘game’ backfires

Lando Norris brutally criticised for throwing away lead at the start of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Norris lost the lead to Verstappen at the start
Norris lost the lead to Verstappen at the start

David Coulthard says Lando Norris failed in trying “to play Max Verstappen at his own game”.

Norris aggressively moved across the front of Red Bull’s Verstappen as he defended the lead from pole position on the run to the first corner at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

But Norris misjudged his braking point and ran wide, enabling Verstappen and Mercedes’ George Russell to sneak past.

The Briton eventually fought back past Russell but finished second to Norris, before being disqualified for excessive plank wear on his McLaren. 

Former Red Bull F1 driver Coulthard believes Norris only has himself to blame for his failed defence at the start of the race,

“Lando Norris tried to play Max Verstappen at his own game, the problem is that he doesn’t know the rules of that game,” Coulthard said.

However, 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button praised Norris’s aggression when speaking to McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

“The start was obviously very aggressive by Lando, it was lovely to see that aggression but it looked like he just went a little bit deep into Turn 1,” Button said.

Brown replied: “Yeah, exactly. Max got a little bit better jump and Lando went to protect and just cooked it a little bit. But good to see he wasn’t going to make it easy.”

Norris admits he “f***ed up” his start

Norris immediately held up his hands for making a mistake as he threw away the lead at the start of the race.

“I fucked it up,” Norris conceded during the post-race podium interview. “I just braked too late.

“I’ve obviously had a good run. I think the pace was still good today.

“Max just drove a good race and they were quick. I made the mistake into turn one. You’ve got to be punchy into turn one, I was just a bit too punchy and that cost me.

“So that’s the way it is sometimes. It’s still a good result, second, and still good points, so it’s not like I’m too disappointed.”

Brutal Lando Norris take after Max Verstappen ‘game’ backfires
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
North West 200 reports major “economic benefit” after 2025 edition
26m ago
Michael Dunlop, Milwaukee Ducati, 2025 North West 200
F1 News
The McLaren-Lando Norris message that had Helmut Marko laughing
33m ago
Marko laughed at McLaren's suggestion
F1 News
Brutal Lando Norris take after Max Verstappen ‘game’ backfires
1h ago
Norris lost the lead to Verstappen at the start
WSBK News
WorldSBK “good guy” follows Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jonathan Rea at Yamaha
1h ago
Xavi Vierge, Toprak Razgatlioglu at 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Toto Wolff committed to Mercedes F1 team despite selling stake
1h ago
Toto Wolff

More News

MotoGP News
MotoGP winner makes bold rookie of the year claim for 2026
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Valencia test
MotoGP Feature
Two non-Ducati riders delivered the biggest MotoGP 2025 turnarounds
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, Marco Bezzecchi
F1 Feature
Lewis Hamilton’s all-time F1 low? Las Vegas GP winners and losers
2h ago
Hamilton had a miserable weekend in Las Vegas
MotoGP News
Season statistics highlight big drops in Ducati’s MotoGP dominance in 2025
4h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
F1 News
George Russell explains what caused “painful” Las Vegas GP pace collapse
4h ago
George Russell