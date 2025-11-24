Helmut Marko found McLaren’s instruction for Lando Norris to attack Max Verstappen in the closing stages of the Las Vegas Grand Prix highly amusing.

Having fought his way back into second place after throwing away the lead from pole position into Turn 1, Norris was told by McLaren “we’re going to get Max”.

Verstappen responded by setting the fastest lap and pulling clear of his rival, ultimately finishing the race over 20 seconds ahead as Norris was forced to lift-and-coast in the final laps.

Red Bull advisor Marko said McLaren’s instruction to Norris made him laugh.

“He [Verstappen] was able to easily maintain the pace of those behind him and therefore save the tyres,” Marko told Sky Sports Germany. “We also stayed out longer than everyone else.

“Of course, we knew the condition of the competitors’ tyres and the funniest thing was the message that came from McLaren: ‘Attack Max, overtake him.’ And then he hammered in one fastest lap after another, just to make things clear.

“But he did it with such confidence and ease. We had no problems at all. Lando had some issues at the end, because he was two or three seconds slower. Unfortunately, there was no one there who could capitalise on that.

“But from the first lap... I wouldn’t say [Max] won the start. He won the first corner and practically forced Norris into the mistake.”

Norris admits Verstappen was too quick

Norris conceded after the race that McLaren did not have the outright pace to challenge Verstappen.

“We just weren't quick enough today. We didn't have the pace,” he said. “I messed up Turn 1 - it was pretty poor from me. I just braked too late. So yeah, it was all on me, pretty poor from myself.

“But even if I came out in P1 out of Turn 1, we were not quick enough today. Same as Brazil. Max has done a very good job and the Red Bull is very quick. They deserve the win today.

“They were in another league compared to us. So a bit of a shame that we didn't have more pace, but we’ve got to try and improve a bit more.”

Following his post-race disqualification for excessive plank wear, Norris holds a 24-point lead over Verstappen and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri heading into the final two rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.