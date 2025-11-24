Fernando Alonso slams Las Vegas GP as “not F1 standard”

Fernando Alonso has hit out at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, claiming it’s not “F1 standard”.

The Las Vegas GP was added to the F1 calendar in 2023.

The inaugural race didn’t run smoothly, as manhole covers caused havoc in practice.

Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari was destroyed and forced him to take a fresh engine, leading to an unfair grid penalty.

Aside from that, the race has generally been considered a success.

The track layout lends itself to overtaking opportunities, while the climatic conditions give teams a unique challenge.

With the race taking place in November – and at night – temperatures often plummet below 10 degrees, which is unusual for an F1 weekend.

Alonso, however, is unhappy with a number of aspects of the event.

The two-time world champion feels the circuit’s asphalt needs to improve because it’s “too slippery”, resulting in a lack of grip.

“The circuit is fun because it’s high speed but I think the type of asphalt is not F1 standard,” Alonso told reporters.

“It’s too slippery and we cannot put the tyres in temperature, there is no grip and it’s extremely bumpy, at the limit of being safe to race.

“So I think for the future, we need to talk with FIA if this is acceptable or not for the following years.”

This year, the Las Vegas GP takes place at the start of a triple-header.

F1 will now head to the Middle East for the penultimate round of the championship in Qatar.

Qatar is 11 hours ahead in terms of time zone, giving drivers an additional challenge of adapting ahead of the weekend.

“The place in the calendar, if I’m totally honest, is difficult for us,” Alonso added.

“To come here with the time difference and how far it is from Europe and Brazil two weeks ago, and we go to Qatar now straight, it’s 17 hours by plane and 13 hours time difference.

“I don’t think any other sport in the world would accept that.”

Alonso endured a difficult Las Vegas GP, finishing outside the top 10.

Aston Martin have their eyes on 2026, when the new rules come into play.

It will be the first year where they will race with an Adrian Newey-designed car.