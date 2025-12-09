Lando Norris reveals regret over remarks about Lewis Hamilton after winning F1 title

Lando Norris has admitted he regrets some of the comments he previously made about Lewis Hamilton, conceding he has said “stupid things” in the past that he wishes he could take back.

Norris was crowned 2025 F1 world champion after a tense title decider at the Yas Marina Circuit.

His P3 finish secured the championship, making him McLaren’s first world champion since 2008.

It has been a remarkable journey for Norris, who joined McLaren as a rookie in 2019.

Norris has previously taken criticism from fans for some of his comments about Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

In 2020, Norris downplayed Hamilton’s achievement of breaking Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 wins.

“I’m just happy for him, nothing more,” Norris said. “It doesn’t mean anything to me, really. He’s in a car which should win every race, basically.

“He has to beat one or two other drivers, that’s it. Fair play to him, he’s still doing the job he has to do.”

There was also an awkward exchange between Norris and Hamilton in the cooldown room following the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Norris had finished second behind McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

Hamilton said: “Phew, you guys are fast.”

Norris delivered a frosty reply: “You had a fast car seven years ago…”

Hamilton responded: “Seven years ago? Long time. Were you here seven years ago?”

Norris continued the uncomfortable tone: “Yeah, well, you had a quick car, you made the most of it, and now it’s us.”

Norris knows he says “stupid things”

His title triumph left Norris in a reflective mood in the post-race FIA champions’ press conference.

“I kept my cool, I kept to myself, I kept the focus on myself, and I got the most out of how I am,” Norris said.

“And I know at times I say some stupid things, and I say some things about Max, or I might have said some things at times in the past that everyone talks about, about Lewis. Some things I regret and I wish I could take back and never have come out my mouth.

“But I honestly believe I give more respect to anyone else than anyone else. I give more respect to Oscar. I give more respect to Max. I try and give as much respect as I can to Lewis — he’s a seven-time world champion. He’s the best driver — you compare him to Schumacher — the best driver that’s ever been in Formula One. I’m not even close to that. I might never be.

“I dream of those kind of things. I dreamed of today, and I’ve managed to achieve one of seven, comparing to him. And do I regret some of the comments I might have said in cooldown rooms or whatever it is?

“Yes. But a lot of those are in the heat of the moment. And by the time I’ve said it, I’ve gone, ‘Why the hell did I just say that?’ So, I try and be as genuine as I can. I try and always speak the truth.”

