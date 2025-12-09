Yuki Tsunoda earns “like a drunken sailor” comparison after Abu Dhabi defence

Martin Brundle has likened Yuki Tsunoda’s aggressive tactics at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to those of a “drunken sailor”.

Tsunoda tried to play a decisive role in the 2025 F1 title battle between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

Starting on the hard tyres, Tsunoda went long in the first stint to try and disrupt Norris’ race.

Despite claiming over the team radio that he “knew what to do”, Norris overtook Tsunoda with relative ease.

Tsunoda opted not to back Norris up in the final sector, which would have cost the McLaren driver several seconds.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, Tsunoda tried to defend on the long DRS straight.

He aggressively weaved and forced Norris off the track.

The stewards handed Tsunoda a five-second penalty for his defending, while Norris escaped punishment for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Brundle, who was on commentary duty for the finale, was far from impressed by Tsunoda’s driving.

Writing in his post-race Sky Sports column, Brundle admitted the radio calls at the time were “bordering on menacing”.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“In the second Red Bull, Yuki Tsunoda had been put on a very long hard-tyred stint in the certain knowledge that at some point Norris would have to pass him for position after his pit stop,” Brundle wrote.

“I really don’t mind a bit of strategic team play, everybody has two cars to use at their competitive best, but the ‘you know what to do’ radio calls were bordering on menacing, along with him being told the gap from Norris to Leclerc of 1.4 seconds.

“Yuki should have backed Lando up from the tight turns 12 through to Turn Five on the next lap, that would have been relatively easy and very effective. Instead, he chose to weave down the back straight like a drunken sailor while breaching the regulations, and eventually forcing Norris to pass on a filthy part of the track, which became actually, off the track.

“Tsunoda rightly got a five-second penalty for that clear breach, but what of Norris’ pass off-track and maintaining an advantage? He couldn’t hand the place back because Leclerc had now passed Tsunoda too. Fortunately for Norris, the stewards made a rational decision.”

What next for Tsunoda?

Abu Dhabi 2025 was Tsunoda’s final race as a Red Bull driver.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the weekend at Yas Marina, Red Bull announced Tsunoda’s demotion to reserve driver for 2026, paving the way for Isack Hadjar to join the team.

Hadjar has enjoyed an impressive rookie season for Racing Bulls, scoring his maiden F1 podium at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Red Bull decided to retain Liam Lawson to lead their junior team in 2026, where he will be partnered by Arvid Lindblad.

Tsunoda will now have to wait until 2027 for another shot at an F1 race seat.

A potential alignment with Toyota - Haas’ title sponsor - could be a smart route back onto the grid.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT